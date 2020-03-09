e-paper
Home / Tech / Happy Holi 2020: How to send and download Hike stickers

Happy Holi 2020: How to send and download Hike stickers

Hike users, here’s how you can send Holi 2020-themed stickers on the instant messaging platform.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
How to send Holi 2020 themed stickers on Hike
How to send Holi 2020 themed stickers on Hike(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Wishing each other is a part of every festival. A message from a loved one during Holi can bring a smile to anyone’s face. But how to make your message stand out? Sending a sticker could be a nice option.

Hike messenger app, which is known for its quirky stickers, offers quite a few options for Holi stickers. Starting from Gabbar Singh’s evergreen dialogue from the blockbuster Sholay to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s’Holi Khele Raghuveera’ they have it all.

In order to send Holi stickers on Hike through your follow these steps

1. Launch the Hike app

2. Go to the Chat tab of the person you want to send the sticker too

3. Tap the Sticker icon

4. Click the search tab, and type ‘Holi’ a list of all Holi sticker packs will appear

5. Select the sticker pack you like, you can choose as many as you want

6. Tap on the add to chat tab at the bottom of the available options

7. Once the pack is added, tap on the sticker gear, and hit the sticker you wish to send

The Hike Sticker chat app was launched in April 2019 and was a spinoff of the Hike messenger. It quickly gained popularity among users, thanks to its wide array of stickers. In December last year, Hike claimed that it has crossed the 2 million mark of weekly active users.

