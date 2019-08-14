Happy Independence Day 2019: WhatsApp Stickers to download, share with your friends, family

tech

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:16 IST

India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019. This day marks the celebration and remembrance of the country’s journey and struggle to become an independent nation.

The first Independence Day was celebrated on August 15, 1947 at the Red Fort in Delhi. Here, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, raised the Indian national flag. Ever since, flag hoisting ceremonies take place at governmental and non-governmental institutions across the country. Cultural programmes are also held on Independence Day.

For those interested in wishing people Happy Independence Day through WhatsApp can do so with stickers. There are dedicated WhatsApp stickers for every occasion, one being India’s 73rd Independence Day. There are many Independence Day sticker packs available on WhatsApp which can be sent to wish people. At the same time, users can also download these sticker packs from Google Play Store.

How to send Republic Day WhatsApp stickers

First, open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the text button.

Tap on the emoji button and select the third icon for WhatsApp Stickers.

Tap on the plus button, scroll down and select the “Get more stickers” option.

You will be redirected to Play Store with a list of sticker packs.

You can choose from the list or search for a new one.

You can also search for Independence Day “WAStickerApp” on Play Store to get the sticker packs.

There are many Independence Day sticker apps available on Play Store already. You can browse through and select the sticker packs you wish to download. Once you’re done, the new Independence Day sticker apps will show up on the sticker tab on WhatsApp. If you don’t see the sticker app you’ve downloaded, you can tap on the ‘+’ icon to see the full list of WhatsApp Stickers.

