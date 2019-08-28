HARMAN Infinity products now available in India

tech

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:54 IST

HARMAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, on Wednesday launched an all new lifestyle audio brand - Infinity by HARMAN - in the Indian market.

As part of the launch, the company unveiled 11 new audio products including six Infinity headphones, four portable Bluetooth speakers and a multimedia 2.1 Bluetooth system.

Starting today, consumers can buy the Infinity headphones and portable speakers through the online brand store and from select online and retail stores across the country, the company said in a statement.

“No one understands the consumer audio market like we do. HARMAN has been the category leader with our immensely popular and admired audio brands like JBL, AKG and Harman Kardon for years now,” said Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager, HARMAN India.

“For more than 50 years, Infinity has been a choice for discerning listeners around the world. With its bass heavy sound, and stylish and contemporary form, Infinity will be hit with India’s new generation and youth,” he added.

Infinity is a new addition to consumer audio brand line-up including JBL, AKG, Harman Kardon, Revel and Mark Levinson from the house of HARMAN in India.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 18:54 IST