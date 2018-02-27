Harman launches JBL Club, GTO, Standard aftermarket car audio speakers in India

HARMAN International on Tuesday introduced JBL “Club”, “GTO” and “Standard” speakers to its JBL range of aftermarket car audio speakers and amplifiers in India.

The new car solutions can be customised and fitted in almost all cars, starting from Rs 3,000 and up to Rs 20,000.

The company says JBL Club Speaker fits in almost every vehicle line and boasts of advanced design technologies, such as woofers with UV-resistant polypropylene cones. The JBL club speakers are available at a starting price of Rs.3300.

“JBL GTO Series are an ideal upgrade to any car‘s audio system. It is the most popular factory-replacement speaker, including component separates with woofer, tweeter and passive crossover,” the company said in a press release.

JBL GTO speaker is available at a starting price of Rs 4,300.

JBL Stadium speakers are “sophisticated crossovers” coupled with soft dome tweeters. It comes with an optional midrange speaker with bandpass crossover for better integration with woofer and tweeter. The price for JBL Stadium speakers in India starts at Rs.5300.

The company also introduced JBL amplifiers for Rs 14,600 that feature dedicated connections for several advanced vehicle technologies, including many driver assistance systems and HARMAN “HALOsonic” system -- a suite of acoustic solutions that cancel noise.

“JBL is a frontrunner in the car after market audio solutions in India. We are excited to offer our consumers a brand new line of speakers and amplifiers that deliver superior sound by combining the legendary JBL power and smart design,” Sumit Chauhan, Vice President-Lifestyle Audio Division, HARMAN India, said in a statement.