HarmonyOS to debut on Huawei Mate 30 Lite: Report

Aug 10, 2019

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s upcoming Mate 30 Lite would be the first smartphone to run the company’s in-house HarmonyOS.

Howeverm the international variant of Huawei Mate 30 Lite would come with the Android Q and EMUI 10, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday.

Going by the leaks and rumours, the handset could feature a 6.26-inch hole-punch display, with a quad-camera setup on the back, with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel camera secondary and a pair of 2-megapixel third and fourth sensors.

The phone is expected to come equipped with Huawei’s own Kirin 810 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, depending on the markets. The battery capacity is expected to be 3900mAh.

In wake of the US-China trade war, the company on Friday officially launched its own operating system (OS) which is aimed to reduce the company’s reliance on Google-developed Android OS.

Focused on improved cross-platform working, HarmonyOS would work across a wide range of devices including smart speakers, automobiles, computers, smartwatches, wireless earbuds apart from smartphones and tablets.

