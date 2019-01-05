Haryana man puts angry banners, posters after Google fails to fix his Pixel phone

Dealing with customer care can be really difficult. From just finding the right helpline number to listening to a robotic IVR to connect with the executives, it can be a nightmarish experience. But what if a company fails to resolve your problem despite you trying to reach out to them multiple times?

Manu Aggarwal, who lives in Rohtak, Haryana, took unique approach to draw Google’s attention after the company failed to fix the problem with his Pixel phone. He put posters and banners across Delhi to warn people about Google’s poor customer service. He even posted a flex on his car.

According to Storypick, Aggarwal’s wife gifted him a Google Pixel phone almost one year ago. The phone, however, started to face some issues after a few days. Aggarwal claims customer service charged him Rs 26,851 despite the phone was under warranty. Moreover, the phone wasn’t fixed properly and continued to face issues.

Aggarwal took to Twitter to register the complaint with Google. Despite multiple tweets and months later, Google failed to fix the problem.

“222 Days of Mental Harassment is beyond imagination for Google lovers,” he wrote in one of the tweets.

@Google Why are you still Silent and Avoiding the Investigation pic.twitter.com/j9PyZDidtY — Manu Aggarwal (@ManuAggarwall) December 30, 2018

In one of the tweets, he posted a banner featuring a QR code that redirects to the tweets where Google did not address his query.

Aggarwal has also made a video to explain the problems he faced with Google and its after sales support team.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 13:20 IST