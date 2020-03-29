Have an Android TV? Here are some basic tips to make your experience better

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:16 IST

With the government authorities and law enforcement bodies repeatedly asking users to stay at home, it is obvious that most of us have our TVs switched on almost all the time throughout the day. And with smart TVs (or Android TVs) getting as cheap as Rs 30,000 or so, quite a population now has smart TVs installed at homes. But now that you are at homes in front of smart TVs, are you making the most of the appliance? Here are some basic tips to make your TV watching experience better.

Why use a remote for TV when you have a smartphone?

Having a dedicated remote can be confusing and a task. In case you didn’t know, your Android smartphones can act as a remote controller for your smart TV. All you need to do is to download the Android TV Remote Control app that makes the handset act as a remote controller. Connect the TV and phone via the same Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and you’re all set.

Sideload a browser on your Android TV

Yes, sideloading apps on your Android TV is possible. You can simply download the required app’s apk file on to a flash drive, attach it to the TV and install it. With this, you can install web browsers to browser any website you want alongside some other essential apps that are not present in Android TV’s app store.

Google Assistant makes things easier

Every time navigating through apps and files can be annoying and time taking. So, one can use Google Assistant that comes with every other Android TV to simply give a voice command to play music or a video without wasting time to find the app first and playing the songs. Simply saying “Ok Google, play ABC movie on TV” can do the trick.

Explore audio and video settings

Most of the users, after installing the smart TV, forget about the settings for months and years. So, instead of watching the content on default settings, users can explore the options and play around with brightness, contrast, colors and even find some new features that were switched off until now. This will only make the experience better.

Mirror your laptop or smartphone on smart TVs

Android TVs these days come with Google Cast integration and if your TV has this feature, you really don’t need to install anything. On your Android phone just open the media file that you need to cast on the TV, tap on the casting button in your phone and that’s it. If your TV doesn’t have Google Cast, you will have to buy Google’s Chromecast to do the job.

In the case of laptops, it is possible to mirror the screen on to the TVs using Google Chrome. However, you can only cast the particular tab you are in. While in Google Chrome, tap on the 3-dot menu on the top corner, followed by ‘Cast’ option.

In case your Android smart TV is sitting idle

Usually, Android TVs by default show you a black screen when it is idle. You can change this from the settings and make it show useful information such as time or the weather when idle.