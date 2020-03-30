Have an ICICI Bank account? Here’s how you can avail banking services via WhatsApp

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:37 IST

With the 21-day lockdown in force, stepping out to the bank is out of the question. To make things easier for its account holders, ICICI Bank has launched banking services on WhatsApp to virtually handle some banking requirements.

According to the bank’s press release, “Using the service on WhatsApp, retail customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block/unblock credit and debit card in a secure manner with end-to-end encryption for all messages. Additionally, they can also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity. The customers can do all of these while they are on the social platform.”

You can use ICICI Bank’s WhatsApp services without logging into your net banking account, or visiting the branch or use IVR service.

“Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements on their own, without visiting a branch. The services are instantaneous and secure. With the growing prominence of social media in every-day life, we believe that this would add immense convenience to our customers, as it allows them to bank while they are on social media,” said Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

Who can all access this service?

Any ICICI Bank savings account holder, who is also on WhatsApp, can access this service. Customers carrying only an ICICI credit card can use this service to ‘Block/Unblock’ their card.

Non-ICICI Bank customers can use this service to know the location of the bank’s branches and ATMs in their vicinity.

How to access this service?

- The customer needs to save ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001, to his/her contacts on the mobile phone

- Then, send a “Hi” to this number from the mobile number that is registered with the bank.

- The bank will then respond with a list of services available

- From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required (keywords are highlighted in the conversation for easy recognition), example : <Balance>, <Block> etc.

- On command, the service will be carried out and displayed instantly.

What are the keywords for the banking services?

Check account balance: Type any keyword like <balance>, <bal>, <ac bal> among others.

View last three transactions: Type <transaction>, <stmt>, <history> among others.

Get outstanding balance and view available credit limit of credit card: Type <limit>, <cc limit>, <cc balance> among others.

Block/Unblock credit and debit card instantly: Type <block>, <lost my card>, <unblock> among others.

View details of available pre-approved instant loans: Type <loan>, <home loan>, <personal loan>, <instant loans> among others.

View nearest ICICI Bank ATM and branch: Type <ATM> , <branch> among others.

Check available nearby offers on travel, dining, shopping: Type <offer>, <discounts> among others.