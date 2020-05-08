e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Have enough inventory, no plan to resume production in lockdown: Sony India

Have enough inventory, no plan to resume production in lockdown: Sony India

“As movie theaters are shut due to the pandemic, people are enjoying the same experience with our products while staying at home,” said Sony.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 21:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Robin Sinha
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Robin Sinha
New Delhi
Sony began its India operations in 1994 and currently, its premium products including the BRAVIA TVs, digital imaging, personal audio and home audio in the country contribute about 25% to its total revenue.
Sony began its India operations in 1994 and currently, its premium products including the BRAVIA TVs, digital imaging, personal audio and home audio in the country contribute about 25% to its total revenue.(REUTERS)
         

Consumer electronics giant Sony India on Friday said it will only open its production unit once the situation is normal, while following all the government guidelines related to manufacturing units in the country, a top company executive said on Friday.

Sony India has its production facility located at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

“We will start the production facility once things are fine. Right now, we have started delivering our products in green and orange zones. We have good amount of stock to fulfill the customers’ needs in those zones,” Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, told IANS.

“As movie theaters are shut due to the pandemic, people are enjoying the same experience with our products while staying at home,” Nayyar added.

Also read: Sony announces its online store with a bunch of discounts on TVs, soundbars and more

Sony began its India operations in 1994 and currently, its premium products including the BRAVIA TVs, digital imaging, personal audio and home audio in the country contribute about 25% to its total revenue.

Sony India is also committed to the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme and plans to increase local manufacturing projects for its TV category.

Also read: Sony plans to produce limited PS5 consoles in first year

“Within a span of four years, more than 95% of BRAVIA televisions are being locally manufactured at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu,” informed Nayyar.

Last year, Sony Mobile exited India market to focus on other regions. However, the firm’s focus in the country continues to be on expanding its camera, audio and TV business.

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In