Have you played the Fortnite Trivia challenge on Houseparty yet?

tech

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:49 IST

Houseparty and Fortnite have come together to create the Fortnite Trivia challenge on the video-calling app. You can now play with your friends to find out who knows the most about this battle royale game and work together to unlock a free skin for everyone.

Running till April 16 at 11:59 PM EDT (that’s till 9:29 AM on Sunday) the Fortnite community on Houseparty have to answer 20 million questions to unlock the Fryangles wrap for all players. Just to be clear, in all 20 million questions have to be asked across the app, not just by you or your friends.

Here’s how you take part:

- Install the Houseparty app on Android, iOS, Mac or Chrome.

- After the install, either sign up with a new account or use an existing one. Fill in the required name, email address, username, password and date of birth.

- Along the way, you’ll be prompted to add friends from your contacts or social media platforms. You can do this if you want, but the Fortnite Trivia Challenge can also be played solo.

- Access to your contacts does not appear to be required, but enable access to microphone or camera if prompted.

- When you open Houseparty, you’ll presumably see yourself on camera. If you’re trying to play solo and are prompted again to add contacts, just tap outside the dialogue box to make it go away.

- Tap the dice icon in the top right of the camera area and select Trivia.

- At the time of publish, Fortnite Trivia Royale should be the top option.

- Tap the blue button to play. You can add friends to the lobby if you wish, but you can also tap the button to “Play Alone.”

- In the Trivia Challenge, you’ll be asked to answer 10 rapid-fire questions about Fortnite. These questions include details about seasonal releases, esports events and even info about the game’s developers at Epic.

The Fortnite Trivia Challenge can be done as many times as you want. Even if you have gotten an answer wrong in the past, it will come up again in the trivia challenge. And once you have been playing for long enough, it won’t be too hard to get 10 answers right.

We don’t know yet how you are going to get the Fryangles wrap once the challenge is over but we will find out eventually.

Fortnite is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and mobile.