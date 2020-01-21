e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Tech / HCL launches dedicated Microsoft business unit

HCL launches dedicated Microsoft business unit

The decision will extend Microsoft’s offerings of business applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI/Machine Learning, as well as help employees accomplish more in the modern workplace with Microsoft 365 and Windows 10.

tech Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Noida
People walk near a Microsoft office in New York. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)
People walk near a Microsoft office in New York. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)(AP)
         

HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced the launch of a dedicated HCL Microsoft Business Unit to help joint customers with digital transformation initiatives.

The decision will extend Microsoft’s offerings of business applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI/Machine Learning, as well as help employees accomplish more in the modern workplace with Microsoft 365 and Windows 10, the company said in a statement.

“Increasingly, customers are making bold strides, incorporating IoT solutions with machine learning for analytics, running this solution in the public cloud and supported by CRM,” said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO for IT Services of HCL Technologies.

Also read: Microsoft starts rolling out new Chromium-based Edge browser to Windows 10 users

The business unit will be headed by Don Jones, who brings over 20 years of Microsoft experience, having created numerous successful solutions and go-to-market campaigns with Microsoft.

“This business unit combines HCL’s specialized services and global reach with Microsoft’s powerful cloud and business technologies, making a strong and unique offering for clients,” he added.

The business unit will create intellectual property extending the Microsoft platform for customer-specific scenarios and will also provide additional support to clients in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and travel industries.

It will bring together more than 5,500 professionals, reaching more than 2,000 customers.

“By establishing a Microsoft Business Unit, HCL is taking an important step forward in the long-standing partnership between our two companies,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President at Microsoft.

“As a result, companies will benefit from unique products and services tailored to their digital journey while fostering modern work and collaboration,” he added.

tags
top news
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech