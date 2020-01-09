HDFC Bank launches customisable myApps for large institutions

tech

HDFC Bank has launched myApps, which is a suite of white-label apps that will enable urban local bodies including Smartcities and municipalities, housing societies, clubs or gymkhanas and even religious institutions to completely digitise their ecosystem.

HDFC is offering a customized app as a “value-added service” in addition to a complete suite of bank products.

Through myApp, large institutions can sport their own branding and content and its members can use it for payments, fees, online bookings etc. This app can also be used to stay updated on the latest announcements from the institution and the organisation itself can get easy access reports on payments, bookings, complaints etc.

Key benefits of these customised myApp suite of products:

• White-label apps allow institutions to completely customise the look and feel of the app with their own branding and content, and offer their members a tailored solution.

• Serving the B2B2C segments myApps will be free to all members of each institution and there will be no monthly subscription charges per user. There are also no restrictions on the number of users.

• The app can be customised in over 20 languages beginning with Hindi and English.

• User data will be hosted on the institution’s server, which the bank will facilitate to ensure complete data privacy and security.

These apps are a part of HDFC’s strategy to take “digitisation to the next level by focusing on providing value beyond basic banking services and tapping into the B2B2C space”. Going by the 2011 census, HDFC is looking to tap in to 30 lakh places of worship, six to eight lakh housing societies, more than 2,000 clubs across more than 500 cities.

Essentially, any organisation that has to deal with a large number of people and handle transactions can use this app and customise it to suit their needs. Over time the bank plans to extend this solution to even more segments.