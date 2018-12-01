HDFC Bank mobile app pulled from Play Store and App Store

HDFC Bank has pulled its mobile app for Google Play Store and Apple App Store. HDFC Bank’s mobile app was inaccessible to users this entire week.

HDFC Bank had revamped its mobile app earlier this week but with a new interface and features. Following the release of the new app, users couldn’t access it. Upon trying to access the app, HDFC Bank users were instead shown this message which said, “Sorry, we are experiencing high traffic on our servers. Please try again after some time.”

HDFC Bank acknowledged the problem and issued an apology on its official Twitter page. According to the bank, users who had moved to the new app and deleted the old one couldn’t access it. The affected users were advised to use other HDFC Bank services like internet banking, PayZapp, mobile banking and missed-call banking.

However, HDFC Bank mobile app is no longer available for both Android and iOS users. Other HDFC Bank apps like HDFC Bank Hindi, HDFC Bank IR, HDFC Bank Kisan are all available. Banking services are also working normally otherwise. The bank is yet to issue an update on its mobile app and when the new version will be available for users.

HDFC Bank had launched its new mobile app at its annual Digital Innovation Summit. HDFC Bank added new security features like fingerprint and facial recognition for Apple’s iPhone X. HDFC Bank refreshed the UI with easier navigation for services. The app also enabled notifications for bill and utilities payments.

HDFC Bank also changed some names of its services like ‘Transfer Money’ for ‘Fund Transfer. It added customisations for users based on their usage of the app. The new app also allowed users to add profile pictures.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 12:39 IST