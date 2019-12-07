HDFC Bank net banking, mobile app outage continues for the sixth day

tech

HDFC net banking and mobile banking app are still inaccessible for the sixth consecutive day. HDFC Bank in a tweet acknowledged the service failure saying that there was a “technical glitch” in the system. The outage has left HDFC Bank customers frustrated for almost a week now.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken into account the HDFC Bank outage and has deployed experts on investigating the matter, ET reported. The RBI team will investigate the reasons behind the outage and accordingly give directions to HDFC Bank. The most recent update from HDFC Bank on the outage was that it is working on fixing it as soon as possible.

“We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues. Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience,” HDFC Bank said in a tweet.

Please do not lie.. it is 4 days since this tweet and the system is down again. I have to pay salaries and pay TDS to government. Will have to seriously reconsider shifting. #hdfcbankdown — Chintan Tyagi (@chintantyagi) December 7, 2019

@HDFC_Bank netbanking and mobile app has crashed again.This is thrice in a week.Cant do transaction.We live in a 4G world and still cant have a smoothly functioning digital system.Stop blamming the govt and work on the tech and modernise your system#hdfcbankdown — Tirthankar Banikk (@TBanikk) December 7, 2019

HDFC app and website both are still not loading properly,can you provide a timeline when the same will be available #hdfcbankdown @HDFCBank_Cares — Ravi Mangnani (@RaviMangnani) December 7, 2019

The outage in HDFC Bank net banking and its mobile app started on December 2 where users faced issues with logging in and transacting money. While some users said they were able to make transactions there were many who couldn’t access it at all. Last November, HDFC Bank’s new mobile app crashed at its launch making users resort to the older version. The bank had blamed heavy traffic as the reason behind the new mobile app crashing.

HDFC Bank is yet to give an update on the outage of its services. The outage is clearly causing inconvenience to the millions of HDFC Bank customers in India who have been venting their frustration on Twitter but not receiving any update as yet.