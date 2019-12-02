e-paper
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app down due to ‘technical glitch’

Unable to access HDFC Bank’s net banking? You’re not alone.

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
HDFC Bank customers face issues with netbanking
HDFC Bank customers face issues with netbanking
         

HDFC Bank users are unable to access the net banking and mobile banking app. The bank blamed “technical glitch” for the outage and said it is working to restore services at the earliest.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” said HDFC Bank in a tweet.

 

Already, HDFC Bank users have taken to Twitter and other forums to point out the glitch. 

 

 

After entering their user ID, users are getting the following prompt: “Dear user, The Netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.” The prompt is followed by a link to retry to access the net banking.

The outage comes months after HDFC Bank faced a similar issue with its new mobile banking application. The bank had blamed “high traffic” on its servers for the massive outage.

