HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app down due to ‘technical glitch’

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 20:22 IST

HDFC Bank users are unable to access the net banking and mobile banking app. The bank blamed “technical glitch” for the outage and said it is working to restore services at the earliest.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” said HDFC Bank in a tweet.

While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern. (2/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

Already, HDFC Bank users have taken to Twitter and other forums to point out the glitch.

explore trends here: https://t.co/XtqrCwYUas pic.twitter.com/Vufs5imoDD — Irfan ˗ˏˋ 🚀 ˎˊ˗ (@simplyirfan) December 2, 2019

@HDFCBank_Cares this is happening all day now I am frustrated and my business will down due to you because the party who send me goods now delayed the goods pic.twitter.com/5ddisbIoAE — ahir jayesh m (@ahirjayesh) December 2, 2019

@HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank Wht d hell is this? Since morning your netbanking is showing this error. I need to pay my bills. on the 2nd day of month your system goes down for whole day and you guys dont even inform your customers. #hdfc pic.twitter.com/zGrV3KgRDT — Shakti Sharma (@shaktishaarma) December 2, 2019

After entering their user ID, users are getting the following prompt: “Dear user, The Netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.” The prompt is followed by a link to retry to access the net banking.

The outage comes months after HDFC Bank faced a similar issue with its new mobile banking application. The bank had blamed “high traffic” on its servers for the massive outage.