HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues

HDFC Bank users are still unable to access the bank’s net banking and mobile banking application.

tech Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
HDFC Bank outage continues
HDFC Bank outage continues(HDFC/Screenshot)
         

HDFC Bank net banking and mobile banking app services are still inaccessible for users. HDFC Bank blamed “technical glitch” for the outage that is said to have started Monday afternoon. The bank in a new tweet said the fix was taking more time than it had anticipated. Naturally, customers aren’t very happy with the prolonged glitch.

“We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues,” said HDFC in a tweet.

“Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.”

As mentioned above, HDFC Bank’s netbanking and mobile banking app platforms suffered major outage on Monday after. According to downdetector, there was a big spike in outage reports on Monday evening followed by Tuesday morning. The latest heat map shows a relatively small spike on Wednesday morning.

 

 

 

Users are still seeing the following prompt when trying to access the netbanking : “Dear user, The Netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.”

HDFC Bank has blamed a “technical glitch” for the outage. “Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” HDFC Bank had said.

