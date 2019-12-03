e-paper
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app still down for users

Still cannot login into your HDFC Bank netbanking? You are not alone.

tech Updated: Dec 03, 2019 10:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
HDFC Bank outage continues
HDFC Bank outage continues(HDFC Bank /Screenshot)
         

HDFC Bank users are still unable to access net banking and mobile banking app. The two platforms suffered a major outage on late Monday. HDFC Bank has blamed a “technical glitch” for the outage.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” said HDFC Bank in a tweet.

According to downdetector, users started reporting outage around 1PM on Monday. There’s a major spike in reports around 5-6PM. Users on Tuesday morning also reported outage. 

 

 

Customers trying to access netbanking on HDFC Bank website are seeing following prompt: “Dear user, The Netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.” There’s also a “retry” link following the prompt.

HDFC Bank had suffered a similar outage with its mobile banking application. The company had to briefly pull the app. The bank had then blamed “high traffic” on servers for the outage.

Nasa finds Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram with help of Indian engineer
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
'Even Nasa couldn't find it': Indian who helped locate Chandrayaan-2 lander
Ex-constable, his aide abduct, rape minor in police quarter in Odisha: Cops
Couldn't speak against BJP in MP, asked Cong to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to 'pass time'
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Players who impressed before IPL auction
'I've been called the worst FM': Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
