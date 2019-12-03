HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app still down for users

tech

HDFC Bank users are still unable to access net banking and mobile banking app. The two platforms suffered a major outage on late Monday. HDFC Bank has blamed a “technical glitch” for the outage.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” said HDFC Bank in a tweet.

According to downdetector, users started reporting outage around 1PM on Monday. There’s a major spike in reports around 5-6PM. Users on Tuesday morning also reported outage.

@MunishMittal10 Sir, I have been an HDFC customer for over 10 years. And I am sorry to say that it is probably one of the first years where many people like me are facing technology issues while using HDFC internet and mobile banking services. It's becoming difficult. — Deepak Mathews (@PanzerLead) December 3, 2019

Your Risk Management & BCP processes exposed... Embarrassing for #HDFC to say the least... — Ejaz Ayoub (@EjazAyoub13) December 3, 2019

Customers trying to access netbanking on HDFC Bank website are seeing following prompt: “Dear user, The Netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.” There’s also a “retry” link following the prompt.

HDFC Bank had suffered a similar outage with its mobile banking application. The company had to briefly pull the app. The bank had then blamed “high traffic” on servers for the outage.