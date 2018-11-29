HDFC Bank’s mobile banking app is down for many users, company blames ‘heavy traffic’

HDFC Bank customers across the country are unable to access the official mobile banking app.

Upon logging into the HDFC mobile banking app, many customers are receiving an error message, “Sorry, we are currently experiencing high traffic on our servers. Please try again after some time.”

HDFC Bank has acknowledged the problem in the new mobile app and issued an apology to customers.

“Following the launch of our new Mobilebanking app, we have been experiencing extremely heavy traffic on this channel. Due to this, some customers are unable to log in to the Mobilebanking app. We are aware of this issue and our teams are working round the clock to resolve it,” Gadgets360 quotes a HDFC spokesperson as saying.

Customers took to Twitter to report the issue with mobile application.

@HDFC_Bank Hello, I was told by your customer that mobile net banking app issue will resolved by last night itself. But still I’m not able to connect. Do you have any timeline to fix this issue ? — Harish (@harishbit08111) November 29, 2018

Your latest mobile app is always having a problem logging in.. trying since 3 days and the same error always... Could someone help . pic.twitter.com/h5XvqizO84 — Shankar Vrg (@VRGShankar) November 29, 2018

@HDFC_Bank - 3 days and still counting your website/ mobile app doesn’t work after the latest update - seriously? No apology message either? — yatharth (@dyatharth) November 29, 2018

Dear @HDFC_Bank, any idea on when your app will up and running? Since 3 days your app is down after recent upgrade you released. Didn’t expect this pathetic service from a 1st class banking of yours. — Chetan Gautham (@ChetanGautham) November 29, 2018

HDFC had launched a revamped banking app earlier this week with new user interface and features. Interestingly enough, the bank has already replaced the older and functional mobile app with its new app.

HDFC Bank earlier this week rolled out a revamped mobile app (HT Photo/Screenshot)

The new app, touted as the ‘next-gen mobile banking app’, comes with a range of new features such as biometric log-in with fingerprint and facial recognition (iPhone X), notification by the app on bill and utilities payments and a new technology that automatically chooses between NEFT/IMPS or RTGS depending on the size and timing of the transaction.

With HDFC’s mobile banking app suffering an outage, customers can continue to use the banking services through netbanking or phonebanking.

