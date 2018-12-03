HDFC Bank to relaunch older mobile banking app after taking down new buggy app

HDFC Bank will soon restore its older mobile banking application on Google and Apple app stores, according to sources. The company had pulled its new mobile banking app after a number of user complaints.

HDFC Bank’s older mobile banking app will be available by end of the day today or tomorrow early morning, sources added.

HDFC had launched a revamped mobile banking application last week. The revamped application came with a number of new features such as fingerprint and facial recognition for authentication, notifications for bill and utility payments, and a redesigned interface.

The bank also renamed some of its key services. For instance, ‘Fund Transfer’ was changed to ‘Transfer money’. The new app also allowed users to customise the application based on their usage. It also let them add a profile picture in the app.

The new look of the HDFC Mobile Banking app which was taken down from the app stores. (HT Photo/Screenshot)

Shortly after the roll out, many users complained that they were unable to access the mobile banking application. Upon trying to access the app, HDFC Bank users were instead shown a message which said, “Sorry, we are experiencing high traffic on our servers. Please try again after some time.”

HDFC Bank later acknowledged the issue with the new application and issued an apology. The company asked users to use alternative HDFC Bank services like internet banking, PayZapp, mobile banking and missed-call banking.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 16:36 IST