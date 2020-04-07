Headspace is giving users free access to meditation exercises amid Covid-19 lockdown

tech

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced people to stay within the vicinity of their homes. Not only has it put a strain on the health care services and economies but it has also put an enormous amount of pressure on the mental health of people across the globe. Now, a New York based health company is helping people cope up with the lockdown and the virus outbreak, albeit in a different way.

American health care company Headspace is giving its meditation and mindfulness exercises for free to its users. The company has introduced a new landing page that gives people including the health care workers an easy access to these exercises.

The new landing page highlights “A NY State of Mind” along with the message “From Buffalo to Long Island, Albany to the Lower East Side, this special NY collection of meditation, sleep, and movement exercises are here to support you through stressful and challenging times. Helping you — and your fellow New Yorkers — stay strong and be kind to yourselves, with a New York state of mind.”

Although the website is built for New Yorkers, anyone from across the globe can access it. The page has six guided meditation exercises, five sleeping exercises and three meditation exercises for kids along with a bunch of videos regarding the same that users can access to relieve their stress.