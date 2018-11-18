HealthifyMe fitness app forays into Malaysia

As part of its overseas geographic expansion into South-East Asia, Indian health and fitness app, HealthifyMe, has forayed into Malaysia to offer its services including diet and fitness plans, said a top official.

“We will expand across southeast Asia to Singapore, Indonesia and enter the Gulf region over the next quarters,” HealthifyMe co-founder and Chief Executive Tushar Vashisht told reporters at the city-based start-ups’ annual event “Ignite”.

The company has raised $6 million (Rs 43 crore) from existing investors and InnoVen Capital to fund its new initiatives as an extension to its $12 million (Rs 86 crore) Series-B funding in February.

The Bengaluru-based start-up has launched its services in Malaysia, and has also hired a team of nutritionists and fitness coaches to develop personalised diet and fitness plans for its South-East Asian users.

The platform lets users track their calorie intake by maintaining a digital log and also offers fitness and nutrition coaching from professionals. It also has Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered virtual nutritionist “Ria” offering dietary and fitness suggestions to stay healthy.

Earlier this year, the startup launched its health consultation services to the Indian diaspora living across the world, with a specific focus on Middle East, Africa and North American geographies.

“We have seen ourselves as a global product company and have built our app in line with global standards,” said Vashisht on the occasion.

About 10% of the startup’s 8 million user base, 10% of fitness coaches and 20% of revenues are from international geographies.

“Our foray into southeast Asia is an effort to offer a local and curated experience to users there, providing the same level in terms of quality of coaches and technology support our users in India enjoy. We will enter more markets soon,” added Vashisht.

The company also announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of its curated online foods marketplace, EatBetter.

