Home / Tech / Hear Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne and more read out Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on Spotify

Hear Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne and more read out Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on Spotify

Weekly readings of the first Harry Potter book will be available for free on Spotify.

May 08, 2020
Edited by Marcia Sekhose


WIzarding World has made it possible for Harry Potter fans to relive the magic through readings of the first book by celebrities.
WIzarding World has made it possible for Harry Potter fans to relive the magic through readings of the first book by celebrities.(Wizarding World)
         

Wizarding World is making it easier for Harry Potter fans to go back in time and relive the first book in the series. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be read out by celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe himself and it will be available as videos and audio as well.

There will be weekly recordings of Harry Potter released. The video readings will be available for free on harrypotterathome.com, while the audio clips can be streamed on Spotify and Spotify Kids. This is for both premium and free users on Spotify. The first chapter, “The Boy Who Lived” is narrated by Daniel Radcliffe and it’s available for all.

 

There will be a new chapter released every week. Celebrities like David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Eddie Redmayne, and Noma Dumezweni will each read one chapter from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Interested fans can also sign up for the Harry Potter fan club to know when the next reading will be available.

This is available on Amazon Alexa as well where users can listen to the book read out by Stephen Fry. Anyone with an Amazon Echo smart speaker or an Alexa-enabled device can simply ask Alexa to “Read Harry Potter Book One”. The book is also free to read on Kindle and its mobile app.

