Here are 5 free video editing apps you should have on your smartphone

tech

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:37 IST

Gone are the days of carrying big cameras for shooting videos, now most of us rely on our smartphones to capture and record moments. Out on a trip or attending a family get together, you just click videos and share it across with your contacts and groups on various social media and instant messaging platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

However, if you are not satisfied with the video that you have recorded or want to add effects to make it cooler before sending across, you can do that with a host of apps available on Google Play Store or App Store.

So next time you record a video and want to give it a professional touch or add captions and other effects, you can try these 5 free video editing apps.

Magisto: Make movies, musical slideshows, collage through Magisto’s intelligent editor powered by AI, or artificial intelligence. You can combine clips, photos, music, text, effects and filters to show the creative side of you.

The editing techniques include filters, object detection, stabilization, effects, auto-crop. You can share the video directly from the Magisto app with just one tap to different media sites and apps, emails, messaging apps, websites and blogs.

You can create marketing videos for social networks, make engaging and converting video ads, add logos, text among several other options available in the video editing app.

Quik: The app by GoPro allows you to create videos from the recorded clips and photos in your smartphone. Add transitions, effects and sync everything with music. You can also customise your video with texts.

The video editing app provides 23 themes each that have transitions and graphics designed for any occasion.

You can trim videos, rotate photos and video clips, speed up footage or play it in Slo-Mo, choose cinema, square or portrait formatting.

You can flaunt before your friends by sharing your creative videos on Instagram, Facebook or even share the link through text or email.

Adobe Premiere Rush: The app enables you to create a professional-looking video by adding effects including speed and filters. It comes with a professional in-app camera that enables you to capture high-quality videos and edit them.

You can add music and titles use auto-ducking, do voiceovers and apply video effects to clips as well. The app allows you to crop the video screen size to customise it for social media sites.

VivaVideo: Make as well as edit video and add songs tests, music, photos with the help of this free app. Through the app, you can combine video clips, make the video longer, add effects including blur, speed up and slow videos.

Not satisfied with the background? The app allows you to blur it with its blur video editor app.

Not just editing, VivaVideo allows you to save and share video in 720p, Full HD 1080p and 4K.

Film Maker Pro: Be it amateurs or professionals, Film Maker Pro video editing and making app is friendly for all. The app has editing features including trim, split, cut, duplicate. You can also add emojis, stickers, music, sound effects on your recorded video.

The app has more than 50 filters including movie, retro, selfie. You can add narration and voice-over to your videos through this app. It also allows you to merge more than one clips to your video with different options, blur background.

You can export video in 720p, Full HD 1080p with no quality loss. Upload your created videos on YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.