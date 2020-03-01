Here are all Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI 12 update

tech

Xiaomi, earlier this year, teased a logo of its next generation mobile operating system, MIUI 12. The company is expected to roll out MIUI 12 in the third quarter of 2020. It is expected to be based on Google’s Android 11 and come with a host of updates over its predecessor, which includes a system-wide dark mode, a new graphical user interface, and support for clone apps among other things. Now, a new report gives us more information about the MIUI 11 successor.

According to a report by Adimorah blog, over 50 Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12 update later this year. The list includes smartphones from the company’s CC series, Poco series, Mi Mix series and Redmi smartphones among others. The list of Xiaomi smartphones that are expected to get MIUI update are: the Xiaomi MI 10 Pro, the Xiaomi MI 10, the Xiaomi MI 9, the Xiaomi MI 9SE, the Xiaomi MI 9 Pro, the Xiaomi MI 9 Lite, the Xiaomi MI 8 Pro, the Xiaomi MI 8, the Xiaomi MI 8 Lite, the Xiaomi MI CC9 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the Xiaomi MI CC9, the Xiaomi MI CC9E, the Xiaomi Mi A3, the POCO F1 and the POCO X2.

The Mi Mix and Redmi series smartphones that are expected to get the update are: the Mi Mix Alpha, the Mi Mix 3, the Mi Mix 2s, the Mi Mix 2, the Mi Max 2, the Redmi K30, the Redmi K20 Pro, the Redmi Mi 9T Pro, the Redmi K20, the Redmi Mi 9T, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi 8T, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7S, the Redmi 8, the Redmi 8A, the Redmi 7, the Redmi 7A, the Redmi Y1, the Redmi Note 5A, the Redmi Note 5A Prime, the Redmi Y1 Lite, the Redmi Y2, the Redmi S2, the Redmi Y3, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Mi A2 Lite, the Redmi Note 6, Redmi 6, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 5, the Redmi Note 5 Plus, the Redmi 5, the Redmi 5A, the Redmi Note 4, the Redmi 4X, the Mi 5X and the Mi Play.

The blog notes that users shouldn’t panic if the smartphone that they are using didn’t make it to the list as the company is expected to roll out the update to its other smartphones as well.