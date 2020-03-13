Here are some important apps for taking notes on your smartphone

tech

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:35 IST

Gone are the days of attending office meetings with a notepad and pen. People these days rely on their smartphones to jot down pointers and minutes of the meetings rather sticking to traditional norms.

There are several apps available on the Google Play Store and the App Store which you can download on smartphone and take notes or pointers the next time you are attending a meeting in office, visiting a client, or even when you are working from home.

With our dependency on gadgets increasing manifold over the years, taking notes on smartphones has become somewhat of a second nature. While we are quick to whip out our smartphone to rapidly type in words that are being dictated, we hesitate when asked to write using a pen. You can also use shorthand with much ease on the smartphone.

Thinking of which app to download on your smartphone to help you take down notes? Here are five apps that you can install on your device to help you along.

Evernote: The app enables you to write, collect and capture ideas of searchable notes, notebooks, memos, checklists and to-do lists. You can keep journals, document news, events and milestones of your day to day life on Evernote.

Through the app, users can even create notebooks in a variety of formats such as text, sketches, photos, videos, audios, web clippings as well as PDFs. You can also use the camera of your smartphone to scan printed documents, business cards, handwriting and sketches.

Also read: Indian-origin researchers use apps, AI to help tackle coronavirus scare

The app allows you to create separate notebooks to organise your memos, receipts, bills and invoices and one can sync all notes and notebooks automatically across any device.

You can also create, share and discuss your notes with the people from whom you want to get your work done.

OneNote: The note taking app enables you to organise thoughts as well as ideas with your digital notepad. The app by Microsoft allows you to take notes on your smartphone and sync them across all your devices.

Through the app, you can take notes, write memos and make a digital sketchbook on your smartphone. You can also take pictures and add images to your notes.

Users can share notes, brainstorm projects, organise key resources, take notes during classes or meetings by mixing in text, voice, ink and web clippings. You can easily search your notes with a fast search function inbuilt in the app.

Google Keep: What makes this app exciting is that you can speak a voice memo and it automatically gets transcribed. So when you are in a meeting and the person chairing it is addressing those present, you can start the voice memo and it will be available in a written format at your discourse.

Also read: Google Play Store recorded 98% decrease in apps accessing SMS data

The app allows you to take notes, lists and photos. You can add colour and add labels to code notes to easily and conveniently organise your work.

As the other apps, in Google Keep too you can sync your notes across all of your devices.

Dropbox Paper: The app allows you to create new documents as well as edit the existing ones and share them with your team members. The app also allows you to brainstorm, review ideas as well as handle meetings.

You can add comments as well as reply to comments in the project. You can use the Dropbox Paper app and edit as well as comment when there is no internet connection.

Squid: You can use this app just the way you write in your notebook. With Squid, your notes with a pen, passive stylus or finger and erase with your finger on active pen enabled devices.

You can make PDFs to fill out forms, edit/grade papers, or sign documents. The app allows you to undo/redo, select, move and resize text and pages, change the colour and weight of the selected items, cut, copy and paste items between notes.

Also read: Top 5 apps that you can use to work from home during coronavirus outbreak

You can organise and sort notes, export the notes to PDF, PNG, or JPEG for printing, archiving or sharing.

So next time you want to jot down some quote or thought running across your mind, or thinking of a song that you would like to listen to when you are free, use either of the above apps and take note of the same so that you don’t forget it later.