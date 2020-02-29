Here are some Netflix features that you may not have noticed until today

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:22 IST

There was a time when we survived without Netflix, but it is hard to imagine a world without it nowadays. An extremely popular streaming service, Netflix has a number of stellar programmes to choose from. As they say content is the key and Netflix has a wide array of movies, documentaries and TV series to choose from.

An extremely popular streaming service, did you know Netflix also has a host of ‘hidden’ or lesser known features? Here are a few examples.

Monitor what is being watched

Netflix contains programmes that may be a bit unsavoury for youngsters at home. While setting up profiles, one will see a section called ‘Allowed TV shows and movies’. There one can choose between four levels of maturity from little kids to all.

Users can also set up a PIN under the ‘Parental controls’ part in Settings.

Turning off autoplay

Binge-watching is good, but only sporadically. If you do not want Netflix to actively keep on autoplaying a list, one can turn off the feature. To do thus, they need to go to ‘Your Account’ followed by ‘Playback Setting’. They need to then next uncheck the ”play next episode automatically” option.

Turn off auto-preview

Netflix recently started letting viewers stop video previews that play automatically when you navigate through the carousel.This is also for those who are tired of autoplaying trailers when they casually stop on a movie banner for a few seconds to read the details. However, the option to disable the preview autoplay can only be accessed from the Settings section in the web browser.

Deleting browsing history

We have all been there where we might have watched something just for the heck of it, and have not really had a pleasant viewing experience. Netflix often gives suggestions based on your viewing history, and those weak moments could wreak havoc on your suggestion list. One can remove Netflix history by going to their account settings and then deleting shows one by one in ‘Viewing activity’.

Skipping introduction

One of the most tedious things one has to go through while watching something is the lengthy opening title sequence. There is a way you can skip it. In the bottom-right corner of the screen, there is a Skip Intro button that allows a user to the plot. However, it can sometimes overlook plots that happen before title sequence as well.

Setting up multiple accounts

If you and your partner prefer different genres to view, you would not want Netflix to mess up your playlist by suggesting different programmes. Hit the ’Add Profile’ button to create a separate portal for each user.

One can add up to five separate user profiles under one connection.