Here are the best budget wireless keyboards you can buy on Amazon India

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:32 IST

If you want to have a clean and wire-free setup or wish to use your keyboard from a far, a wireless keyboard is the right device for you. It allows you to sit wherever you want and still get whatever computer-related work you want to do. Here are some budget-friendly wireless keyboards for you:

Logitech K230 Wireless Keyboard

The K230 wireless keyboard from Logitech has all the standard keys of a regular keyboard yet it is 36 per cent smaller in size which makes it more comfortable to use. It comes with a 2.4 GHz USB receiver that gives you a strong and reliable connection up to 10 metres. The keys are also noise-free so you won’t disturb anyone when using the computer at night. The K230 wireless keyboard can last for approximately 2 years with an average of 2 million key-hits per annum. It is compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10.

If you want something budget-friendly and easy to use with all the basic features, go for the Logitech K230 Wireless Keyboard.

HP K2500 Wireless Keyboard

With a more standard looking and feeling layout and design, the HP K2500 Wireless Keyboard will feel right at home. It has a number pad for people who prefer it as well as dedicated hotkeys for various Windows 8 features. It connects to your computer or other devices through a 2.4 GHz USB Nano receiver to ensure a reliable connection. You also get dedicated media keys for mute, volume up and volume down features. You can change the resting angle of the keyboard with the adjustable legs to suit your perfect typing position. It is compatible with Windows XP/Vista/7/8.

The HP K2500 Wireless Keyboard is an inexpensive device that might not be the most compact one but offers all the functionality of a standard keyboard.

Tygot Mini Wireless Keyboard

The Tygot Mini Wireless Keyboard is a little different from the others on the list. As the name suggests, it is a mini keyboard which means you can use it as a controller. It uses a 2.4 GHz USB receiver to connect to Windows, Raspberry-Pi, iOS and Android devices. It has 92 keys as well as a touchpad in a very compact form factor. The keys have white backlight making it easier to use the Tygot Mini Wireless Keyboard at night. It has an auto-sleep and auto-wake mode which means after 3 minutes of inactivity, it will automatically go to sleep. The Tygot Mini works on a rechargeable battery and the device can be charged using a regular USB cable.

If you’re looking for something compact and easy to carry around, check out the Tygot Mini Wireless Keyboard. It is not only a QWERTY keyboard but comes with a built-in trackpad.

Protokart Plastic Ultrathin Bluetooth Range Keyboard

The Protokart Plastic Ultrathin Bluetooth Range Keyboard is a sleek and elegant looking wireless keyboard that works on Bluetooth. So be sure to check before you make the purchase. The presence of Bluetooth allows you to connect the keyboard to Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices.

The Protokart Plastic Ultrathin Bluetooth Range Keyboard is small and easy to carry, along with you, wherever you go. It has a silver base and white keys which gives it a unique look. It works on AAA batteries and has a power-saving mode. It can last up to 3 months on a fresh set of batteries.

The Protokart Plastic Ultrathin Bluetooth Range Keyboard doesn’t have a Numpad.

