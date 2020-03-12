Here are the best call recording apps for your Android smartphone

In today’s day and age, everything from messages to calls can be recorded. But if your phone does not have the feature of call recording by default, you could be in a bit of a spot in times of need.

However one does not need to worry as there are a variety of apps that are dedicated for this purpose. Furthermore an app dedicated for recording calls will not only be more dedicated but will also come packed with other advanced features.

Take a look at these 5 apps with which you can record your telephonic conversations:

Truecaller

One of the most popular caller ID apps, Truecaller has recently introduced the feature wherein the users of its premium plan can record their calls. The feature is not available in the free version of the app, but those who are using paid version can easily avail this facility by following these steps:

• Launch Truecaller

• Go to your profile

• Tap on Settings

• Select Truecaller recording

• Switch toggle to enable ‘record calls’

One of the major benefits of using this app as your call recorder is that it will record your calls on your device and will not upload the same on Truecaller’s server.

Automatic Call Recorder

This app is available for Android users whose device is running either on Android 3.0 or above. The user can choose which calls to record and the ones they wish to save.

Person using the app can also integrate it with Google Drive and Dropbox in order to allow calls to be saved and synchronized to the cloud.

The calls that get recorded are saved in the inbox. The size of the inbox can be adjusted. Once the inbox is full older recordings will get automatically deleted until and unless they are saved in the saved folder. There are three ways of automatic recording:

• Record everything – This will record all calls except pre-selected contacts that are to be ignored.

• Ignore everything – This will records no call except the ones that are pre-selected to be recorded.

• Ignore contacts – This records all calls with people except the ones who are in your contact list and except for contacts pre-selected to be recorded.

Galaxy Call Recorder

This is one of the apps with very smooth user interface that supports both and manual both call recording. The Galaxy Call Recorder gives the person using a variety of options including disable recording for some contacts, for an incoming call or for an outgoing call. Further, one can disable call recording when headphones or Bluetooth device is connected.

Advanced Call Recorder

Advanced Call Recorder, not only lets the user record calls, but also allows them to block unwanted calls. If a call recording needs to be kept confidential the person using the app can also put a password to save the recorded files. The app also lets the user share the recorded files.

Total Call Recorder

The call recording app which can be used for free lets the user record and manage the phone calls. One can either use it as an automatic call recorder app or as a manual call recorder app.

One of the many benefits includes the facility of being able to share saved recordings through Bluetooth, WhatsApp, Gmail etc. To personalize, the person using the app can create a list in which they can add numbers including the ones which they want to be recorded each time, the ones that need not be recorded etc.