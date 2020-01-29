Here are the best hard drives under Rs 10,000 in India

tech

Computers, laptops or smartphones offer limited data storage. And, devices with exhausted internal storage tend to function slowly. In this fast-paced digital era, you cannot afford to have a slow system. In this scenario, external hard drives can serve as your saviour. The following are the best external hard disks that you can consider buying.

WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive

My Passport portable hard drive from Western Digital is a dependable storage solution for all your documents, photos, videos and music. With a 4TB capacity, the hard drive serves as a digital warehouse when traveling. Also, you can customize the backup schedule and frequency with WD backup software. With built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption and WD Security software, the hard drive ensures high-end security and privacy to your content.

In case, your hard drive ever gets lost, ‘return-if-found’ message as the password prompt can be set easily. It is USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible. WD My Passport carries a sturdy shock-tolerant design that promises high durability. The sleek and compact hard drive fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. It is available in a wide range of vibrant colours, including black, red, blue, yellow, orange and white. WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive is also available in 2TB and 1TB variants if you need relatively lesser storage.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub

Live your digital life in full swing with Seagate Backup Plus Hub. The high-capacity external hard drive offers you 4TB storage. It is compatible with Mac and Windows. With the help of an NTFS driver, you will be able to use the hard drive interchangeably between Windows and Mac computers without the need for reformatting. Using Seagate backup software, you can take the back up of all your favourite files, photos and videos from your PC laptop or smartphone. You can enjoy a data transfer speed of 160MB per second.

While backing up, you can charge any USB device like smartphone, tablet or camera, even if your system is off or in standby mode. You can customize your backup schedule as per your convenience. It carries a glossy and stylish finish that elevates the aesthetics of your workstation. The hard drive boasts of dual USB 3.0 ports and a USB 2.0 port for great connectivity.

Transcend StoreJet External Hard Drive

Transcend StoreJet External Hard Drive can be an incredible on-the-go storage solution for you. The hard drive offers you 2TB storage capacity so that your files never go out of space. Powered by USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface, Transcend StoreJet offers express data transfer at a speed of 5GB per second. It is packed with a triple-stage shock protection system that matches the U.S. military drop-test standards. The triple-stage shock protection system comprises a silicone rubber case, internal shock-absorbing suspension damper and shatterproof hard casing.

By means of Transcend Elite data management software, you can efficiently manage your content. Your data security remains on top priority as it enables you to encrypt as well as decrypt your data. Using RecoveRx software - a free data recovery tool, you can deep search for traces of erased files, including documents, digital images, music and videos within the hard drive. Transcend StoreJet is available in three colour variants that include iron gray, military green and baby blue. Select the colour that best matches your taste!

Toshiba Canvio Basics

Toshiba Canvio Basics offers you 2TB storage with an optimum data transfer speed. The super-compact matt finish design of the hard drive makes you fall in love with it. Enjoy an easy plug-and-play operation that does not require any software installation. With the external hard drive, you can move files to and from PC or laptop effortlessly. It is compatible with both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices.

