Here are the best PC cases for your desktop

A PC case is just as important as any other part of your system like a processor, RAM and graphics card. It is not just pretty packaging. It is something that holds all the components of your PC together. While buying a PC case for your desktop, there are many factors you should consider, including size, the number of front-panel connections it supports, airflow within it, design, sturdiness and compatibility with other parts of your system. Here is a list of some great picks you can check out...

1.Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-01

A part of Corsair’s Carbide Series, the mid-tower gaming PC case has a stylish look, durable construction and smart design. It features a large side panel window to view your PC’s components, and a front intake fan lit by an LED to draw cool air to its graphics cards. The case has space for up to five fans. For quick upgrades and installation, it comes with four combination SSD trays/hard drive. The in-built dust filters protect your PC’s components, and the cable routing cutouts reduce clutter. It is also equipped with a USB 3.0 connector.

2.Antec P120 Crystal Cabinet

The mid-tower gaming PC case by Antec has a top-mounted PSU chamber that frees the space at the cabinet’s bottom to offer more options for planning radiators and custom water cooling loop. It can support up to seven 120 mm fans. It is designed to mount up to two 360 mm radiators simultaneously. It comes with a flexible in-built aluminium VGA holder that offers ample room for a graphics card. The hinged side panel is made from fine tempered glass and can be opened with a slide button. The front panel is also transparent along with the side panel.

3.Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-05

The mid-tower gaming PC case is a part of the amazing Carbide series by Corsair. The PC case boasts of stylish exterior, straightforward layout and excellent cooling potential. It features a distinctive edge-to-edge side panel window that displays the build of your PC. Its spacious interior can accommodate up to five 120 mm fans, three HDDs or two SDDs and several graphics cards. It comes with one pre-installed 120 mm fan. The PC case is equipped with removable dust filters to ensure that PC’s components remain clean. The cable routing tie-downs and cutouts reduce clutter. Also, its front panel has a high-speed USB 3.0 port.

4.Chiptronex GX1000 V2

It is an ATX tower gaming PC case that features a transparent front panel made of acrylic plastic and an acrylic side window. It is equipped with three bright 15 RED LED fans, one at the rear and two at the front. The cabinet’s front can easily support one 240 mm radiator. The input and output ports are located at the cabinet’s top to offer easy access. Also, its edges are all rolled for user’s safety. It supports three types of motherboards, including ATX, Mini-ITX and Micro ATX.

5.Cooler Master K501L

Introduced by Cooler Master, the mid-tower gaming PC case has a stylish exterior featuring distinctive angled front panel ventilation. The illuminated power button and the pre-installed RGB fan shining through the front panel ventilation add to the appeal of the PC case. It has a transparent side panel to showcase the build of your system. The PC case comes with a significant amount of space behind the motherboard tray for managing and organizing cables. It is equipped with seven expansion slots, two 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch bays. Also, it comes with a USB 2.0 port, USB 3.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack and 3.5mm mic jack.

