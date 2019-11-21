Here are the top 2-in-1 laptops in India

tech

In this multitasking world, everybody looks for a laptop that offers great performance and features a stylish design. With the invention of 2-in-1 laptops, people can enjoy both a touchscreen display and a physical keyboard on their laptops. These multifunctional laptops are easier to use whether you are a student or professional. To help you choose better, here are some of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

1.Dell Inspiron 14 5482

Dell Inspiron 14 5482 comes with the 8th generation Core Intel i3-8145U processor. With 2.1 GHz up to 3.90 GHz processor speed and 4GB RAM, the laptop is equipped to offer good performance. It comes with a 14.0-inch full HD screen with an IPS LED-Backlit touchscreen display. This touchscreen convertible laptop runs on pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity and preinstalled MS office home & student 2016. Besides, this 1.70 kg laptop offers 1TB storage space and 3-cell fast-charging battery.

2.Microsoft Surface Pro 6 1796

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 1796 boasts of its modish design with 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U. This 2-in-1 laptop comes with 8GB of RAM. This laptop features a 12.3-inch display with slim bezels on all four sides. Microsoft Surface Pro 6 offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life and is also light weighing 0.77 kg.

3.HP Spectre x360 15T

HP Pavilion x360 is preloaded with Windows 10 PRO and powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H with 16GB RAM and 2.2 GHz base processing speed. This laptop includes 512GB SSD storage and features fingerprint reader, NumPad and IR facial recognition camera. The laptop is thin and light and also comes with a durable 360-degree geared hinge and 15-hours of battery life. Also, the laptop is optimised to run heavy games and video-editing. For audio, it is equipped with HP Quad Speakers and 12 HP Audio Boost.

4.HP Envy x2

HP Envy x2 Laptop runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor, has 128GB storage and 4GB RAM to offer faster performance. The device has a 12-inch screen display with Gorilla Glass protection. Besides, it weighs about 1.21 kg and is pre-loaded with Windows 10 S. HP Envy x2 also offers a SIM card slot to access mobile data connection.

5.Lenovo Ideapad S145

Lenovo Ideapad S145 is packed with the 8th generation Intel Core I3-8145U processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 3.9GHz processing speed and it is pre-loaded with Windows 10. The laptop features a 15.6-inch narrow bezel full HD screen and has a slim factor weighing 1.85 kg. Also, the laptop provides 5.5 hours of battery life and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

