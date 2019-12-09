Here are the top 20,000mAh power banks for you

tech

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 07:03 IST

A high-capacity power bank, for instance, 20000mAh, is always a good choice because it can charge your smartphone (and even your tablets) on the go. But, with so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be a difficult task. So, to help you out with the same, we have jotted down top 20000mAh power banks, which are sure to provide an excellent backup for your smartphone.

Mi 20000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i

Mi 20000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i is both effective and powerful. Supporting 18W fast charging, this power bank features high-density Li-polymer batteries, due to which it is highly durable.

With 20000mAh battery, this power bank lets you use your phone without interruptions. It also supports 18W fast charging, which is one of its major takeaways. It comes with dual USB output and automatically adjusts power output so as to deliver effective and fast charging for each device which is connected. With this power bank, you can easily charge your tablets, fitness bands, speakers and headphones as well. This power bank comes with 9-layer protection as well, thus ensuring safety against over-current, short-circuit, over-charge, over-voltage and discharge. Easy to carry, Mi’s 20000mAh power bank 2i makes use of PC + ABS material.

Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank (Stylo-20K)

Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank is powerful and durable, and sports high-density lithium polymer battery. The outer body of this device is made using ABS plastic material, thus lending this power bank a premium finish.

Featuring high-density polymer battery, Ambrane Stylo 20K comes with dual Type-C/Micro USB output and input. An ideal backup for your smartphone, this power bank has a power button and led light at the top. Crafted intricately using ABS plastic, this Ambrane product is both durable and sturdy. Being light in weight and sporting a compact design, Ambrane Stylo 20K can be carried quite easily. And, not only smartphones, this power bank is compatible with Bluetooth speakers, tablets, digital cameras and headphones. The power bank also comes with Integrated Circuit, which has more than 9 layers of protection.

Portronics Indo 20D 20000mAh Power Bank with LED Digital Display and Dual Charging Options

Weighing 365gms, Indo 20D Power Bank comes with Li-Po battery with 20000mAh capacity. It has dual charging options and offers 6-level protection as well.

Boasting of fast recharge, the Indo 20D Power Bank features dual input charging options i.e. both Type-C and Micro USB type. Sporting 20000mAh battery, the power bank is a wonderful backup for your smartphone. It also has 6-level protection from overheating, wrong insertion, short circuits and voltage overloading. It has an inbuilt display through which you can easily know the power bank’s charge status. This device from the house of Portronics is compatible with every android device, iPhones, cameras, tablets and iPods.

Syska Power Core 200 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer:

Syska Power Core 200 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer is powerful and lets you charge your phones, tablets, headphones, iPods and cameras.

Syska Power Core 200 20000mAh Power Bank is compatible with smartphones, and can also charge gaming consoles, tablets and digital cameras. Crafted using Lithium Polymer cells, this device sports dual input charging, i.e. Type-C and Micro USB. Intelligent Multi-Protection Circuits help protect against overheating, short circuits and voltage overloads.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)