Here are the top 4K smart TVs in India that you must consider

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 17:25 IST

Big-screen TVs with 4K resolution are the prefect content consumption devices for such experiences. While there are a lot of 4K TVs in the market, here are the four you must consider before buying one:

Sony Bravia KD-55X8500G

It comes with a screen size of 55 inches, resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) and refresh rate of 50 Hz. Sony Bravia KD-55X8500G has extremely slim bezels which amplify the visual experience. Sony has packed 20-watt speakers with Acoustic Multi Audio. Also, Bravia KD-55X8500G is a smart TV which runs Android. For connectivity, it has four HDMI and three USB ports. Sony’s 4K X-Reality PRO technology is also present in the TV offering crisp and bright looking content with more detail. It also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR).

LG 75SM9400PTA Smart Nano-Cell TV

The 75-inch 4K smart nano-cell TV is packed with a host of features to make consuming content more convenient and enjoyable. Even playing games on LG 75SM9400PTA TV is a blast owing to its 100 Hz refresh rate. When it comes to sound, there is a 40-watt speaker with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos. Designed with LG’s AI ThinQ technology, the smart TV has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. This also brings features like AI acoustic tuning, AI sound, AI picture and AI brightness. There are four HDMI and three USB ports for connectivity.

Samsung QA49Q60RAKXXL

Powered by Samsung’s QLED technology, the 49-inch QA49Q60RAKXXL 4K Ultra HD smart TV offers vibrant colors and deep blacks. The 20-watt speaker provides ample sound for a big room. There are four HDMI and two USB ports allowing for easy connection to set-top boxes, game consoles and other devices. Also, Samsung QA49Q60RAKXXL has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The bezels are thin and the TV can be mounted on a wall as well. With support for HDR, watching HDR-enabled content is a treat for the eyes.

VU 65BPX

A relatively budget offering, VU 65BPX is a 65-inch 4K smart TV with an A+ Grade IPS panel. It is a smart TV running Android and powered by a quad-core processor. There are three HDMI and two USB ports when it comes to connectivity. Further, VU 65BPX has a 60 Hz refresh rate. The 20-watt speakers present on the TV are sufficiently loud. You can watch your favorite content on apps like Netflix, YouTube and Hotstar.

