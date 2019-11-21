Here are the top 5 AI camera phones in India

tech

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:08 IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI), even though started out as a gimmick, has made its way into the pockets of many smartphone buyers. Photographers, both skilled and amateur, and all social media users, particularly Instagrammers, have made good use of this technology in smartphone cameras. So, what does AI do? In the simplest terms, AI detects what the user is pointing the camera at and changes the settings of the camera app to the best suited ones for that particular composition. And so, here’s a list of the best AI camera smartphones that you can buy:

1.Google Pixel 3/3 XL

The Google Pixel 3 completely shook the smartphone camera game on its launch. Its stand out feature is the single 12.2MP camera on the back. Google uses AI technology in the phone’s camera a little differently than others. Rather than detecting the scene, it allows the single camera to take ‘portrait’ shots, which usually requires two cameras. The Pixel 3 camera also has night sight built-in which uses AI and machine learning to capture maximum light, hence capturing maximum detail, even in the darkest of settings.

B07K2JSCX5

2.Xiaomi Mi A3

The Mi ‘A’ series by Xiaomi has always been known for offering a near-stock Android experience at a very affordable price. But now, with A3, Xiaomi has worked on the camera setup and added a 48MP AI camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor on the back. In the front, there’s a 32MP AI camera for your selfies. The rear camera has AI scene detection while the front camera has an AI Portrait mode.The smartphone also offers a good battery and performance making it an all-round package.

B07HGMR1X1

3.Oppo Reno2 Z

The Oppo Reno2 Z is probably one of the most good-looking phones till date. Oppo has used AI Beauty Mode in the front-facing 16MP camera to recognize skin tones to adjust it according to the ambient light. Oppo Reno2 Z also sports high-end specifications with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, an octa-core Helio P90 processor and a 4,000mAH battery.

B07SDP1XFY

4.Vivo S1

Vivo S1 boasts of an AI triple camera setup on the back as well as an AI 32MP front camera. The 16MP primary camera on the back is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor that allows you to take better compositions with greater accuracy. The front camera is packed with features like AI Selfie Lighting, AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers and more.

B07SDPTP6R

5.iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max

If budget is of no concern, then you can go for Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max. For the first time, Apple has gone with a triple camera setup that is equipped with the neural engine present in the A13 Bionic chip powering the phone. With this integration the iPhone 11 Pro series is equipped to offer night shots, portraits and wide-angle shots. But, all of this comes in a very expensive package.

B07XLS522R

If you want to get great pictures to help you create memorable moments with your loved ones or if you are in the mood for a selfie session, all of these phones have you covered. Make the right choice, depending on your budget of course!

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)