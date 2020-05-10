Here are the top 5 Android smartphones in the world with the best cameras

tech

You many not see a big update in a smartphone’s display, design or the battery every year but brands always make sure the cameras are better than before. That is because they have become a major buying factor in smartphones over the years and it is more than important for brands to prove their offering is better than rivals. And that is where DxO Mark steps in. The website tests cameras from smartphones and rates them on their performance in different lighting conditions and modes. You may have even seen some companies boasting high DxO Mark scores at the time of their smartphone launch. So, on the basis of these ratings, we have listed the top 5 camera smartphones in the world.

Huawei P40 Pro

Leading the chart is the Huawei P40 Pro with an overall high score of 128. It has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS along with a 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/1.8) and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. These four sensors come in addition to a 3D sensor for better depth sensing tech. The rear camera also has the ability to zoom 100x digitally.

Honor 30 Pro+

The second position is captured by Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor with its P30 Pro+ smartphone. The handset scores 125, which is three points lower than the Huawei P40 Pro. P30 Pro+’s setup uses the same 50-megapixel rear sensor found in P40 Pro along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with a 16-megapixel 1/3.09 inch ultra-wide sensor.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo’s Find X2 Pro has made it to the top three in DxO Mark’s list with a high score of 124, which pushes it a tad bit behind the P30 Pro+. The smartphone has a 1/1.4-inch 48-megapixel Quad-Bayer primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with an ultra-wide camera with 1/2-inch sensor and a 13MP telephoto camera with f/3 aperture.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The Mi 10 Pro by Xiaomi stands at the fourth position with the same 124 score as the Find X2 Pro. This means both are good but may have minor changes in certain modes. It sports a 108-megapixel primary shooter with 1/1.33 image sensor, along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and dual telephoto lenses with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

The Mate 30 Pro 5G becomes the third smartphone by the company in the top five list with a score of 123. You get a 40-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, 40-megapixel Ultra wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 3D ToF depth-sensing lens.

While these are smartphones that make the top five list of DxO Mark as of May, 2020, som other handsets that fall in the bottom five include Honor V30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.