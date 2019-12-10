Here are the top 5 monopods that will help up your photography game

tech

A monopod can help everyone level up their photography game by giving them more stabilised shots, be it for photos or videos. They also help you reach places where you wouldn’t normally be able to reach. Depending on if you need to use your phone or your camera, you can find a variety of monopods for either. Check out these 5 and see if they fit your bill:

Jstbuy MPS-02 67-Inch Lightweight Monopod

The Jstbuy MPS-02 67-Inch Lightweight Monopod can be used in a variety of events like family gatherings, sports, weddings, etc. This monopod has an NBR foam grip that lets you hold the camera in place without losing grip or becoming uncomfortable after a certain period of time. When it is folded, the monopod is 21.3 inches long and when it’s fully stretched, it is 67 inches. The Jstbuy MPS-02 67-inch Lightweight Monopod is made of aluminium alloy and weighs just 362 grams. It can take upto 3.5 kg of weight which means you can mount a variety of devices on it. It also comes with a handy carry bag.

The Jstbuy MPS-02 67-Inch Lightweight Monopod is a simple and easy to use accessory that works well with all kinds of devices if they are under the weight limit.

Digitek Platinum DPMP 172B Professional DV Monopod

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty monopod, the Digitek Platinum DPMP 172B Professional DV Monopod could be a great choice. It has a 3-leg base with a 30 mm rubber tube with a grip. You can safely and securely adjust the height with the rubber twist locks that will keep it in place. The minimum operating height for this monopod is 675 mm while the maximum height is 1700 mm or 5.57 feet. It weighs 1.2 kg which makes it heavier than the Jstbuy MPS-02 67-Inch Lightweight Monopod but the Digitek Platinum DPMP 172B can take more weight and also gives you more height. There is a bubble head that helps you keep this monopod flat and balanced.

The Digitek Platinum DPMP 172B Professional DV Monopod could be a great help to professionals who use DSLRs. It can take up to 10 kg which is quite impressive.

YANTRALAY SCHOOL OF GADGETS 3-Way Monopod

YANTRALAY SCHOOL OF GADGETS 3-Way Monopod is a multi-functional accessory that is made for action cameras like the GoPro Hero 7/6, SJCAM SJ6, Yi and others. Coming to the multi-functional aspect of the YANTRALAY SCHOOL OF GADGETS 3-Way Monopod, it can be used as a camera grip, extension arm or tripod. It can take a maximum load of 1 kg. There is a small tripod stand stored inside the handle which provides extra stability. The design of the YANTRALAY SCHOOL OF GADGETS 3-Way Monopod makes it water-resistant. It can go from 7.5 inches to 20 inches when expanded.

The YANTRALAY SCHOOL OF GADGETS 3-Way Monopod is an inexpensive accessory that every action photographer should have.

Sonia Monopod MPL 09

If you want an inexpensive but functional monopod, the Sonia Monopod MPL 09 is a good option. At just 1.05 kg, it’s not the lightest but can support devices up to 8 kg. When folded, it is 2.2 feet tall and when extended completely, it becomes 5.1 feet tall. It comes with a dual thread adapter at 1/4 inch and 3/8 inch as well as a handy carry bag. It has a simple design with anti-slip flip locks at the base. One thing to note is that it doesn’t have any foam or rubber padding where you hold the monopod.

The Sonia Monopod MPL 09 is a budget-friendly option for beginners.

AmazonBasics Carbon Fiber Monopod

The AmazonBasics Carbon Fiber Monopod is a sturdy and well-built accessory for your camera setup. Because it’s made from carbon fibre, it weighs just 430 grams and can support up to approximately 10 kg. When completely retracted, it’s just 17.5 inches but extends all the way to 61 inches. It also has a wrist strap and a comfortable hand grip. At the bottom of the monopod, you’ll find a screw-in metal spike which will allow you to stick it in the ground when shooting outside. The five extendable sections have rubber twist locks for a secure and sturdy monopod experience.

If you’re looking for something premium, well-built and don’t care about spending extra, go for the AmazonBasics Carbon Fiber Monopod.

