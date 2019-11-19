Here are the top 5 noise-cancelling headphones in India

tech

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:15 IST

To enjoy soulful music on the go, you need good-quality headphones. And, noise-cancelling headphones make sure that no ambient sound interferes between you and your music. Besides offering an immersive acoustic experience, some of these headsets carry various smart features like voice assistance and call management. Not just this, the headphones are comfortable to wear for long hours. Here are the top five noise-canceling headphones with premium quality and high-tech features:

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphones

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphones come with an advanced noise-cancellation technology. It also has built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support enabling you hands-free instant access to unlimited songs, playlists, and lots more. Further, they feature Bose AR, to deliver richer acoustic experience. The noise-canceling dual-microphone system lets you enjoy clearer calls. They are crafted with high-quality lightweight materials so that you can wear them comfortably for a long period. For an enhanced audio performance at all volume levels, the headphones feature volume-optimized EQ drivers. Also, they include powerful batteries with 20 hours of life. With Bluetooth and NFC pairing, they can be connected to other devices easily. Bose QC 35 II headphones are available in black, silver and rose gold variants.

B0756CYWWD

Sony WH-1000XM3

Featuring Adaptive Sound Control and High Definition Noise Cancelling Processor (QN1), Sony WH-1000XM3 ensures an incredible acoustic experience. Its Unique Personal Optimizing technology presents tailored noise-cancellation by learning about the head size, hair and glasses. The super soft and lightweight headphones comprise high-quality 1.57-inch drivers and Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms offering high-quality sound. Also, Sony WH-1000XM3 features smart voice assistance with built-in Alexa. The ear cups can be folded inwards to make a compact design. The headphones are laced with Sense Engine that allows you to receive calls and control features just with finger touch. The headphones offer 30 hours of battery life with quick charging facility.

B07HZ8JWCL

Sennheiser HD 4.50

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones offer quality audio experience on the go. The around-ear headset is powered by the Noisegard active noise cancellation technology, which sharply filters out surrounding noise. It features instinctive ear-cup mounted controls to change tracks and make calls through the built-in microphone. The headset offers 19 hours of battery life. Enjoy true Hi-Fi audio with Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones, which can be connected to other devices via Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC.

B07CKT8Z57

JBL Live 650BTNC

The headsets are packed with 40 mm premium drivers. You can switch music and manage calls by touching the buttons on the ear-cup. The headphones include Amazon Alexa offering instant voice assistance services. The headset comes with a stylish comfortable and lightweight design. The powerful battery allows up to 30 hours of music streaming. The Multi-Point Connection feature enables you to switch between Bluetooth devices without any hassle.

B07N9DNJ62

JBL Tune 600 BTNC

The headphones come with a flat-folding compact design for everyday use. The headset features 32 mm first-class drivers delivering JBL True Bass audio. With the buttons on the ear-cup, you can manage your calls and music. The powerful battery is said to deliver more than 12 hours of uninterrupted noise-free music. Crafted with durable lightweight materials, JBL Tune 600 BTNC On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones are available in different colours, including black, blue, white and pink.

