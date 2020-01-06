Here are the top budget CPU air coolers for you

tech

No matter what CPU you are using, be it a powerful one or a basic mainstream one, you will need a cooler for it. There are mainly two types of coolers, air and liquid, and the air coolers can suit most of your needs. They also come in a variety of budgets so let’s take a look at some of the budget-friendly air coolers for your CPU:

Leoie 4 Copper Tube Fan

The Leoie 4 Copper Tube Fan CPU air cooler is a decent budget option for cooling your processor. The 90 mm fan has a maximum speed of 2200 RPM and can still remain quiet at just 23.4 dBA at its maximum speed. It will connect to your motherboard with a 3-pin connector and it supports both Intel (LGA775/1151/1150/1155/1156/1366/2011) and AMD (AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2) motherboards. The 4 copper pipes disperse heat from the CPU. The cooler has aluminium fins that make it capable of having a TDP of 280W. The Leoie 4 Copper Tube Fan has an alloy bearing which gives it a life of 30,000 hours.

When it comes to CPU cooling on a budget, the Leoie 4 Copper Tube Fan is a great option. It has a max speed of 2200 RPM which is enough to dissipate quite a lot of heat. And, it doesn’t get too loud either.

ShiningLove CE Colorful LED CPU Cooling Fan

Similar to the Leoie 4 Copper Tube Fan CPU air cooler, the ShiningLove CE has a maximum speed of 2200 RPM but its hydraulic bearing makes it a little quieter and increases its longevity. Also, there is no tower cooler attached to the ShiningLove CE. It has a life expectancy of 40,000 hours and stays as quiet as 19 dBA. It also comes with a 3-pin connector and an aluminium heat sink. It supports both Intel and AMD processors and is generally easy to mount. The fan is also a little bigger at 100 mm which does not necessarily mean that it can dissipate more heat. The fan also has 5 colours which add some accent lighting to your PC case.

Another budget-friendly option, it fulfils your basic CPU air cooling needs. You won’t be able to get stable overclocks but at this price point, the ShiningLove CE has a lot of other features as well.

FidgetKute Double CPU Cooler

The FidgetKute Double CPU Cooler has a different design as compared to the Leoie 4 Copper Tube Fan and the ShiningLove CE air cooler. It has a large cooler that has fans on both sides and two copper pipes. The fans are oil-bearing and are set up in a push-pull configuration meaning one fan pulls in the air which goes through the cooler and then pushed out by the other fan. These fans have a clip-like design and can be adjusted for more clearance. The FidgetKute Double CPU Cooler also supports both AMD and Intel processors. While the Leoie 4 Copper Tube Fan has four copper pipes, this has just two.

Though the number of copper pipes on the FidgetKute Double CPU Cooler are less than the Leoie 4 Copper Tube Fan, the addition of an extra fan and a larger cooler can make up for it. It is a solid budget-friendly option.

Cooler Master Hyper T20 CPU Cooler

The Cooler Master Hyper T20 CPU Cooler has a similar design to the FidgetKute Double CPU Cooler but it comes with only one fan. Its 3-pin bowl design and anti-vibration pads give it low noise performance. It has two copper pipes and like the others on the list, it can be used for both Intel and AMD processors. It is easy to install on the motherboard and the fan has a buckle design which allows for easy movement and adjustment. The 90 mm fan can rotate as fast as 1700 RPM and stays relatively quiet when compared to the others on the list. The cooler has aluminium fins like the others, for better heat dissipation. The fan frame is designed to keep the dust out.

The Cooler Master Hyper T20 is a basic, budget-friendly CPU cooler that might not be the best in class but, it does what it says.

Conclusion: The FidgetKute Double CPU Cooler offers great performance on a budget. It comes with two fans and a big cooler with aluminium fins. While it may be louder than some of the others in the list, you probably won’t notice the sound when it is installed inside your case.

