Here are the top deals, discounts on the new OnePlus TV, OnePlus 7T

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:05 IST

OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T are now available for purchase in India. The two devices are also available online via Amazon India. The company is also bundling some discount offers with the new OnePlus phone and its first-ever smart TV.

OnePlus 7T launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB and 128GB storage variant. The premium model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage is available for Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 7T is available with Rs 1,500 instant discount on purchasing the device using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards across OnePlus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and select retail outlets. Additionally, customers will also have the option of 3 months of no-cost EMI on the phone.

OnePlus has also partnered with Airtel to bundle double data benefits such as three months free Netflix membership, a 1 year free Amazon Prime Video membership, Airtel TV Premium membership, a Wynk membership as well as Airtel Secure.

There’s a Rs 2,000 instant discount offer on buying the phone through SBI cards.

OnePlus TV is available in two variants. The premium OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro is available for Rs 99,900 whereas the cheaper model costs 55Q1 costs 69,900. Customers will be eligible for Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay cashback and additional instant discount of Rs 2,000 on purchasing the device through SBI debit and credit cards. Starting October 5, OnePlus TV customers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 purchase of OnePlus TV 55Q1 model and Rs 5,000 instant discount on the purchase of the premium 55Q1 Pro through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 14:04 IST