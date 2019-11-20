Here are the top five 13-inch laptops in India

tech

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:41 IST

An individual needs to have a laptop that allows him or her to accomplish all work-related as well as personal tasks seamlessly. Also, an individual requires a laptop that is easy to carry while commuting or travelling. In this case, a 13-inch laptop is an ideal size. Below are some of the 13-inch laptops which are suitable for all types of users.

HP Spectre Folio 13-ak0040TU

This 13-inch laptop which seems to be a tablet clad in dark brown leather case on first appearance, but is a highly powerful touch-screen laptop loaded with high-end specifications such as 8th generation Intel Core i7-8500Y processor which has 1.5 GHz base processor speed, up to 4.2 GHz burst frequency, Intel UHD Graphics 615 graphics coprocessor, 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 512 GB SSD. It has Windows 10 Pro 64 software which is preloaded with Microsoft Office 2019. Weighing just 1.47 kg, the laptop comes with fan-less design and a digital pen along with an attached pen loop. This laptop is said to deliver a battery life of approximately 21 hours.

B07MP7PCTY

Apple MacBook Pro 13-in (Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

This 13-inch laptop has a single body frame built using strong grade aluminium, backlit keyboard with butterfly keys, touch bar along with integrated touch ID sensor and force touch trackpad. On the inside, this 1.37 kg laptop has a 4-core 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor which has 1.4 GHz with turbo boost up to 3.9 GHz, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 coprocessor, 8 GB memory, 128 GB SSD. This laptop has a battery life of up to 10 hours. Keeping studio professionals in mind, this laptop has a vibrant 13.3-inch retina display with True Tone technology which automatically adjusts its brightness according to the surroundings. Considered to be one of the most secure laptop, this has a touch ID feature that unlocks the laptop after scanning the user’s fingerprint.

B07V2GVWKK

Razer Blade Stealth 13

This lightweight 13-inch laptop is a perfect device for professional gamers. Packed with Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics coprocessor, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, this laptop gives a respectable gaming performance. With the 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor, this 1.29 kg laptop gives a processor speed of 4.60 GHz.

B07QNH1754

HP Envy - 13-aq1019tx

Available in silver colour, this is a trendy looking 13-inch laptop. It is ideal for students and professionals, who are looking for a full HD touch-screen laptop. This laptop comes with built-in Alexa and comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and Microsoft Office. This 1.17 kg laptop features 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U 10th Gen processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD + 32GB Optane, NVIDIA MX250 2 GB coprocessor, Bang and Olufsen speakers with HP Audio Boost.

B07KJQKLWR

Apple MacBook Air

This sleek-looking laptop has a 13.3-inch display, 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with turbo boost up to 2.9 GHz, 8 GB memory, 128 GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 6000 coprocessor, two USB 3 ports, Thunderbolt 2 port and SDXC port.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)