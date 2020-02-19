Here are the top MP3 players that you can buy

tech

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:14 IST

MP3 players are electronic devices that are capable of playing digital audio files in MP3 format. These modern devices can also store your music library on a memory chip and let you hear high quality music on the go. You can listen to music via headphones or earphones, in addition to attaching the player to a speaker with the help of an external amplifier.

One of the main advantages of an MP3 player is that it lets you play music or even podcasts and audiobooks anywhere you want to. These devices are cheap and durable and they are smaller and lighter as compared to the majority of smartphones available in the market right now.

A number of companies have launched a wide range of MP3 players in the past couple of months, which can create confusion in the minds of the buyers as to which device they should purchase. In order to help you choose the best one, we have jotted down the top MP3 players that are stylish and trendy, and won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Take a peek:

PaxMore Simple Mp3 Player:

Crafted intricately, PaxMore’s MP3 player is both stylish and trendy. Its clever appearance proves fine workmanship behind manufacturing this device. It is quite small in size and can be easily carried or clipped on your pocket. It comes with an inbuilt high-energy rechargeable lithium battery that offers long standby time. Weighing nearly 49.9g, this device boasts of a trendy shell as well as a modern collar clip design. You can even insert a microSD card in this player.

M Tech MP3 Player with Headphone and USB Cable:

This MP3 player from the house of M Tech is one of the best products you can buy for yourself. For charging purposes, this MP3 player can be connected to the laptop or system as well. The songs can be loaded in the memory card, which can subsequently be inserted in the player. One of its main features is the LED display, which looks uber cool. With this MP3 player, you can easily enjoy your favourite songs on the go as it supports all MP3 files. Made of solid plastic, M Tech MP3 player comes with a data cable and headphones.

Digital MP3 Player with LCD Display with Memory Card Slot:

This MP3 player features inbuilt 50 mAh polymer battery, which can offer 3.5 - 4 hours of battery life. Available in different colours, this MP3 player is compact and offers perfectly clear music. It supports a host of MP3 music format, thereby letting you listen to a variety of songs. It has a TF card slot owing to which you can play music directly from the TF card.

Cospex Mini Simple Compact and Portable Mp3 Music Player

Cospex’s mini and portable MP3 music player comes with a trendy and uber cool shell, in addition to featuring impressive and innovative collar clip design. This MP3 player is small in size, which makes it easy-to-carry. Available in stunning shades, this MP3 player is crafted using a single piece of aluminium. It doesn’t feature inbuilt memory and the songs are stored in a microSD or TF card.