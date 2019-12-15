Here are the top value-for-money 10,000mAh power banks

tech

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 19:19 IST

With phones getting more and more power hungry, you will constantly find yourself running out of battery. This is where portable power banks come in. They make sure that your mobile phone usage doesn’t stop when you’re on the go. When it comes to battery size, 10,000mAh should be more than enough for all kinds of needs. Check out these power banks to stay powered up.

Ambrane Capsule-10K

The Capsule 10K is a Lithium Polymer Power Bank by Ambrane. As the name suggests, it has a 10,000mAh battery that you can use to charge your phone multiple times, depending upon which phone it is. It is made from strong ABS plastic giving it durability. It is also quite compact and easy to carry around so you can just toss it in your bag and forget about it. The chipset inside has 9-layer protection ensuring all round safety of the power bank. There are 2 USB ports with a maximum output of 5V/2.4A. The Capsule 10K has an LED charging indicator that shows you how much battery your power bank has.

You get 2 USB ports which mean you can charge two devices at a time. And, it is quite affordable.

Xiaomi Mi 10000mAH 2i

The 2i by Mi is a sleek and compact power bank with a 10,000mAH battery. It has support for fast charging up to 18W which means a variety of outputs including 12V/1.5A, 5V/2A and 9V/ 2A. It is made from Aluminium Alloy which gives it its premium feel. Like the Ambrane Capsule 10K, the Mi 2i also has 9 layers of protection making sure there are no short-circuit, over-voltage, over-current or other such issues. The power bank itself can be fast charged allowing you to get a full charge in just 4.5 hours. There are multiple colour options available for the Mi 2i.

The Mi 2i is more expensive than the Capsule 10K but it looks more premium and polished. It supports up to 18W fast charging which is a great addition.

Syska Power Pocket 100

The Syska Power Pocket 100 gives you 3 USB ports which can be used at the same time. It also has all the basic protection like intelligent multi-protection circuits, advanced current shunt and IC protection that avoids over-charging, short circuit and over-discharging. There is a soft touch button to turn on and off the power bank. Something that is not present in the Mi 2i and the Ambrane Capsule 10K is an LED which is always a handy addition. While it doesn’t support fast charging, there are a lot of features that make the Power Socket 100 a great value for money option.

Zinq Technologies Z10KI

The Z10KI lithium-ion power bank by Zinq has 3 USB outputs with 5V/2.1A each. Like the Syska Power Pocket 100, the Z10KI also has a torch. You can get an estimate of how much battery is left in the power bank through the LED indicators. It has dual charge technology which means you can charge the power bank while you charge other devices through it. You can get the Zinq Z10KI in black or white. You can completely charge the power bank in about 6 hours. There is also a dedicated power button which makes it easy to operate.

Anker PowerCore Select 10000

The Anker PowerCore Select 10000 has 2 USB ports with a maximum output of 12W. Both the ports have PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology. PowerIQ is Anker’s fast charging technology that identifies the device that is plugged in and then charges at the fastest speed possible. It is the most compact one on the list making it the easiest to carry around. Unfortunately, it is also the most expensive and does not have a torch. There is an LED indicator right on the power button that shows how much power is left in the power bank.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)