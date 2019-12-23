Here are the top value-for-money air purifiers in India

tech

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 08:06 IST

Clean air is one of the most important necessities for human survival. But, increasing pollution is consistently leading to the rapid deterioration of the air quality. Notably, pollution can cause numerous health issues and diseases. Although the worst impact can be felt outdoors, it is impossible to entirely shield yourselves at home too. However, you can take certain protective measures to minimize the damage. The best way to make your home a safe space is by installing an efficient air purifier, which removes the majority of pollutants and other harmful particles from your indoor air making it cleaner and healthier. To know more, read on...

Mi Air Purifier 3

As far as pocket-friendly options go, Mi Air Purifier 3 is just right to protect your home from polluted air. It features an ultra-clear OLED touch display that shows temperature, humidity and accurate air-quality level. Its smart app control feature lets you control the purifier through an app. The true HEPA filter has a filtration efficiency of 99.97% for pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. It can also be connected to Wi-Fi. The purifier works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It features 360-degree air intake and has 3-layer filtration. Further, it features high CADR of 380 m3/hour and has an effective coverage area of up to 484 sq ft.

B0811VCGL5

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier

The efficient air purifier from Dyson comes with a built-in heater. It properly purifies and heats an entire room. The purifier automatically senses and reports the pollution levels in real-time on its LCD screen, as well as Dyson Link App. The activated carbon filter with Tris impregnation removes harmful gases and the 360° Glass HEPA Filter traps 99.95% of ultrafine pollutants and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. It features 350° oscillation and Air Multiplier technology to project air from around the entire room. The energy-efficient purifier works perfectly in rooms with an area of up to 600 sq ft. Also, it is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled.

B078RBFG6G

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier

The air purifier from Dyson automatically diagnoses and reports air quality level in real-time on Dyson Link App as well as the LCD screen. It features efficient temperature and humidity sensors that constantly monitor the room condition. The particles sensor utilizes laser measurement to constantly analyze the room’s particulate concentration. The gas sensor senses NO2 and volatile organic compound. Its sealed glass filtration system traps 99.95% of ultrafine pollutants and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. The H-13 Glass HEPA Filter is tightly packed with borosilicate microfibers to ensure that the dirty air doesn’t leak back into the room. The Tris impregnated activated carbon filter captures various harmful gases. It has an in-built monitor that alerts you if the filters need to be replaced. It comes with the Air Multiplier technology that helps in projecting more than 360 litres of air every second.

B07JZ94F9C

Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 Air Purifier

The air purifier by Coway can purify a room with an area of up to 355 sq ft and features CADR of 303 m3/h. It undergoes a unique three-stage filtration process. The pre-filter stage clears the air of any dust and other heavy particles. The Patented Urethane Carbon Filter then deodorized the air by removing any bad smell. Finally, the multi-layer HEPA filter captures the remaining ultrafine pollutants, providing the room with clean fresh air. The air purifier works quietly and is power-efficient. Also, it comes with a real-time pollution level indicator.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)