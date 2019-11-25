Here are the top value-for-money Bluetooth speakers for you

tech

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 07:16 IST

Bluetooth speakers are quite versatile, rugged and highly portable which makes them easy-to-carry to different places. But, with so many options available in the market, how would you exactly choose one for yourself? Fret not! We have shortlisted some of the best Bluetooth speakers just for you. So, read through and make your pick.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 speaker packs a lithium-ion battery that can go up to 13 hours. One of the most impressive features of this speaker is that it can be connected to two devices at the same time. It has an IP67 rating too, thereby implying that it is both waterproof and dust-resistant, thus making it a perfect companion for outdoors. This portable speaker comes with Outdoor Boost mode too, which ensures an immersive and more powerful audio experience.

Tribit MaxSound Plus

Tribit MaxSound Plus comes with XBass technology, thereby adding energy to your music, which takes the audio experience to the next level. MaxSound Plus has an IPX7 waterproof rating, which ensures its durability during rains. This portable Bluetooth speaker also boasts of 20 hours of playtime, thus making sure that your party goes on and on. Owing to Bluetooth connectivity, you can connect your tablet or your phone to the MaxSound Plus with great ease. One of the major takeaways of this speaker is that the pair of 12W drivers proves exceptionally good in enhancing the sound quality.

Bose Home Speaker 300

Compact design and powerful bass perfectly define Bose Home Speaker 300. With built-in assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, playing your favourite music was never that simple. Weighing nearly two pounds and measuring 6.3 inches, this speaker is extremely portable. This solid smart speaker comes with a six-microphone array, thus ensuring superior voice pickup. This implies that the speaker will hear your voice even if the music is playing quite loud. It has a light bar too that helps you decipher as to when this Bluetooth speaker is speaking or listening.

Soundcore Icon Waterproof Speaker by Anker

Soundcore Icon by Anker is one of the most amazing speakers you can get your hands on. The speaker comes with a detachable strap, due to which it can be wrapped or hanged anywhere you like. This portable speaker has an IP67 rating, which ensures that it is waterproof and dust-resistant. It can even survive floats and full immersion! With Soundcore Icon, you can party hard without worrying about its battery. This Bluetooth speaker boasts of 12-hour playtime, which is enough to keep your party going on.

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Wireless Speaker

Portable yet powerful, SRS-XB12 is one of the most amazing speakers launched by Sony. This Bluetooth speaker comes with Extra Bass™ in order to offer you a deep and punchy sound. Its compact design makes it a wonderful companion for different excursions, while its IP67 rating makes this speaker waterproof and dust-resistant. It has a battery life of 16 hours.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)