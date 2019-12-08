Here are the top value-for-money rugged laptops in India

tech

While laptops have increasingly become smaller and lighter and more powerful, some users prefer a little ruggedness with their machines. These rugged laptops let you be free with the device and allow you to use it in several situations where you would usually think twice before taking it out. Here are 4 rugged laptops that are perfect for use in the roughest situations:

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e is designed for students and professionals who take their laptops with them everywhere they go. This 11-inch laptop has an Intel Celeron processor clocked at 1.80 GHz and 4GB RAM. You get 128GB SSD of storage which should be sufficient for regular use which includes managing documents, presentations, browsing the web and consuming media.

The screen has a resolution of 1366x768p which is not the highest or the sharpest one but it is sufficient for casual use. You will not be able to play any heavy games on this laptop as it has not been designed for that purpose.

Pros:

Built for a variety of uses

SSD storage

Value for money

Comes with Windows installed

Cons:

Might seem small at just 11 inches

No dedicated GPU

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e is a compact rugged laptop that is great for schoolwork, maintaining documents and watching content.

LG Gram 15Z990

LG’s Gram series of laptops are famous for their thin and light design but LG has also managed to pass 7 Military Standards tests which make this laptop durable and rugged. It comes with 8th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD making it a fast and responsive machine. And, the major selling point of this laptop is its weight. It is just 1.09 kg and thus can be easily carried around.

This 15.6-inch device comes with a full HD 1920X1080p screen and Windows installed. The keyboard is backlight enabled which means you can use it easily in the dark. LG also prides itself on the battery life of this laptop quoting a full day of use.

Pros:

Easy to carry

Full HD screen

Backlit keyboard

Meets military standards

Thunderbolt port

Cons:

The LG Gram is a great device that will surely fit all the requirements. You can do your office work or homework and even play light games on it. The screen is bright and media consumption on this laptop is a complete joy.

Panasonic CF-54E8900KM Toughbook

This 14-inch laptop is built like a tank. It has been built to withstand spills, drops and dust making it usable in even harsh environments. The Toughbook CF-54 by Panasonic is the ultimate rugged laptop. When it comes to specs, it has a 6th Gen Core i5 processor with 8GB memory and 500GB hard drive storage. The screen is full HD (1080p) and you get a host of ports for connectivity.

There is an HDMI port, 3 USB ports, SDXC port and an Ethernet port. It has MIL-STD-810G certification and an IP51 rating. The battery is advertised to last for 12 hours which means you don’t have to carry the charger everywhere with you.

Pros:

Meets military standards

Ideal size at 14 inches

Full HD screen

Ample connectivity

Cons:

Heavy

The screen could have been brighter

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT

The ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT is one of the few gaming laptops that meets the MIL-STD-810G standard which makes the laptop tough and durable. Along with that, it is also quite powerful owing to its AMD Ryzen 5 processor and GTX 1650 graphics card. Another feature that gamers will appreciate is the resolution of 1920x1080p and 120Hz refresh rate display.

The bezels are thin and you still get a top-mounted webcam with the ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT. This 15.6-inch machine has an RGB backlit keyboard, 8GB DDR4 and PCIe NVMe 512GB M.2 SSD.

Pros:

Powerful specifications

Full HD high refresh rate screen

Backlit keyboard

Cons:

The display could be brighter and more colour accurate

Only 512GB storage

Might be too flashy for some

If you want a rugged laptop that is also powerful, the ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT is the perfect device for you. It has a high refresh rate screen for smooth gaming experience and at the same time, it passes military stress standards.

Conclusion: The ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT is the perfect balance between performance and build quality. It is a great value for money option and perfect for all your needs.