Here are the top Virtual Reality headsets in India

There is a plethora of VR headsets that you can check out but for people who have never experienced Virtual Reality and want to get into it, a headset that uses a phone is a good place to start. As the name suggests, this technology creates a virtual world around you that you can interact with. You can use VR for multiple purposes like playing games and watching videos. Here are some of the smartphone-operated VR headsets you should check out:

Portronics POR-866 Saga X Universal

The Portronics POR-866 Saga X Universal is a headset that uses your smartphone to create the VR experience for you. It can fit smartphones ranging from 4.7 to 6.0 inches in screen size. You can adjust the focal length from 37-45 mm and interpupillary distance (IPD) of 58-67 mm which allows people who wear glasses to use the headset comfortably. It has a Field of Vision which ranges from 90 to 100, reducing strain to the eyes. The Portronics POR-866 Saga X Universal is light weight allowing you to wear it for longer durations without fatigue. The headband can also be adjusted to fit a myriad of head sizes.

Irusu Play VR Plus

A little more on the expensive side, the Irusu Play VR Plus packs a lot of features to justify its price tag. It comes with integrated headphones, which means you don’t have to rely on your smartphone’s speakers or use an external earphone. The Irusu Play VR Plus gives you InterPupillary distance adjustment and focal adjustment allowing you to perfectly map the lenses according to your eyes. You can use the integrated volume control to increase or decrease the volume of the content. The VR headset also has touch controls through which you can do certain actions like play/pause VR content and attend calls. And yes, there is a hidden microphone as well.

Shinecon Virtual Reality Headset 3D

The Shinecon Virtual Reality Headset 3D is compatible with smartphones with screen sizes ranging from 4.7 to 6.0 inches. It has adjustable IPD and focal distance with a field of view of 120 degrees. The soft sponge on the inside allows you to have longer and more comfortable sessions in VR. It is easy to use and get started with, just load up your VR content on your smartphone, fit it into the headset and strap it on your head. The headband can also accommodate a lot of head sizes. The Shinecon Virtual Reality Headset 3D VR headset is an all-round good VR headset that doesn’t break the bank.

DOMO nHance VR11 Universal

The DOMO nHance VR11 Universal offers a complete video and audio package at a competitive price which makes it a compelling option for VR headsets that use smartphones. It has a 120-degree field of view and the lenses are 42.5 mm in size. Owing to the adjustable focal distance, people wearing glasses will not encounter any problem while viewing the content.

There is also IPD adjustment and an internal touch button for capacitive touch screens. Where the DOMO nHance VR11 stands out is the implementation of a stretchable 3.5 mm wire that connects to your smartphone and earbuds on either side of the headset for proper audio immersion.

