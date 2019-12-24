Here are top 5 energy-efficient solar power banks for you

tech

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:15 IST

Whether you are stuck on a delayed flight or travelling through a place you can’t charge your phone, a power bank comes handy, with a solar power bank being even better. Solar power banks have high power efficiency. It gets charged in less time and provides a battery for long hours. The solar power banks come in a smaller size as compared to normal power banks which makes it easy to carry. Also, it can supply up to 48 volts and 4000-ampere hours. So, here is the list of some of the top solar power banks for you which will help you pick the right one.

Eignet Solar Power Bank

Designed with LED indicators, this Eignet Solar Power Bank can charge two devices at a time. It features two USB outputs and has high capacity rechargeable batteries. Its solar panel comes with a 17% conversion rate. The LED lights blink under the sun, indicating solar charging. It has a battery of 25,000 mAh. This power bank can charge an iPhone 7 for six times a day. It has side panels in orange for a stylish look. Also, if needed, this solar power bank has a ten-day replacement policy.

B07K8TT5R6

DZT1968 Universal Solar Power Bank

This solar power bank has 5 light indicators; the first light indicator is for solar charging and the remaining four light indicators depict power indicator. The power bank has a plastic shell and it comes with a software board. It features short circuit protection that includes overcharge, short circuit, over-discharge, over-current, over-voltage, over-temperature and double protection of software & hardware. The power bank has a battery capacity of 12,000 milliampere hours. It is an ideal device for outside usage as it is water-proof, dust-proof and shock-resistant. In addition, the power bank comes with a DIY material kit.

ALSO READ: Here are the top 20,000mAh power banks for you

Ubon PB-10050 Solar Power Bank

This wireless solar power bank is built in a way that it charges itself while charging your mobile phone. It features an LED power indicator that gives an idea of the remaining battery in the power bank. It has a battery backup of up to two days. Besides charging from the sunlight or the sun shadow, it can be charged by a 5v AC adapter. It has a battery power of 10,000 mAh. This is an easily portable device that takes the minimum amount of space in your luggage.

B07VXJY62K

Idol Solar Power Bank

Being the easiest and simple solution for charging mobile phones, solar power banks have become a necessity. This Idol Solar Power Bank has a capacity of 10,000 mAh battery. It has LED light indicators that blink under the sun to indicate solar charging. It has an input voltage of DC 5V/2 A and an output voltage of 5.1V/2.1A. The power bank has orange panels on both sides for a stylish look.

B07WLLT1VK

ITlise Solar Power Bank

Built with two ports, solar panel and micro USB, this ITlise Solar Power Bank has a battery backup of 10,000 mAh. It features an input voltage of 5V/2.1A and an output voltage of 5V/2.1A. The power bank has orange top and side panels for a stylish look. It has an LED light indicator on the front. You can carry this device along with you while you are travelling. This power bank comes with a ten-day replacement policy.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)