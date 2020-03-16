Here are top 5 lenses for your smartphone that will help you snap Insta-ready pics

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:21 IST

We all love to snap pictures. Whether we are out on a vacation or reuniting with family and friends during festivals, we all enjoy capturing our life moments and sharing them with our near and dear ones. This process has become conveniently fast and easy.

However, cameras available in budget smartphones may not be all that capable of handling different types of photos that you might want to click. So what do you do? How do you make the best of your smartphone and click Insta-ready images all the time?

Well, the answer is pretty simple. All you need to do is get an additional lens for your smartphone that will mount on top of your existing camera system and allow you to click stunning images.

Here are the top choices:

Olloclip Multi-Device 3-in-1

Compatible with most Apple, Google and Samsung smartphones, this three-lenses apparatus is worth investing in. It sports a fisheye lens, a super-wide lens and a 15X macro zoom lens, and it can be used by clipping it on any smartphone.

It is a great pick to shoot videos, time-lapse videos, panorama shots and 360 degree VR photos.

Moment Wide Lens for iPhone, Pixel and Samsung Galaxy

Unlike other lens options, this lens does not clip on to the phone. Instead, users need to attach a case which is designed especially for Apple, Google and Samsung smartphones. The device has a 0.63X wide lens.

The Moment Wide Lens is compatible with iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max; Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S9+, S10; Samsung Galaxy Note 8, 9 ,10; Google Pixel 1, 2, 3, 3a, 4 and 4XL.

Moment Fisheye Lens

Compatible with a number of iPhone, Samsung and Google smartphones, this lens too works in the same way as the Moment wide lens, but it gives a wider view. It allows users to click a 50 degree wide field-of-view than that of the ultra-wide lens available on iPhone 11. This lens is perfect for interior or architectural shoots.

4-in-1 Olloclip for iPhone 5/5s/SE: Fisheye, Wide-Angle, 2 Macros

This bundle includes one fisheye lens, one wide-angle lens, two macro lenses for the photography enthusiasts. The 10X macro lens has an approximate focus distance of 18mm and the kit also includes Olloclip’s universal clip system for fitting lenses onto any smartphone.

Mactrem Phone Camera Lens Kit

Perfect for beginners, it contains a macro lens, a wide-angle lens, a fisheye lens and a telephoto lens. This lens can provide up to 20X magnification. It is perfect for iPhone 8, 7, 6, 6S Plus, X, XS, XS Max, XR and Samsung devices. The kit comes with a 0.5X wide angle lens and a 25X macro lens.