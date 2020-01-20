Here are top discounts, price cuts on laptops with SSDs in Amazon Great Indian Sale

tech

Amazon kicked off its ‘Great Indian Sale’ this weekend with a slew of products up for grabs at discounted prices. We have already covered the smartphone deals before and offers that are on smart speakers as well. In this one we will be listing some of the top deals that are currently available on laptops with SSD (Solid State Drive).

The list includes old and new laptops from popular brands like HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo and more that are available at different price points.

HP is offering its 14q-cs0023TU laptop at Rs 30,990 (usual price Rs 35,999) during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. You get a 14-inch HD (1366x768) laptop running Windows 10 Home, pre-installed Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 editions, 8GB DDR4 RAM and fast charging tech. As for the storage, you get 256GB SSD drive onboard. It is powered by Intel 7th-gen Core i3 processor and has integrated Intel HD Graphics 620.

For those with tight pockets, the same brand is also offering the 4GB RAM variant with Intel Pentium Gold 4417U processor, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, pre-installed MS Office and 14-inch HD screen at Rs 24,990. You usually get the laptop at Rs 32,000.

Lenovo, on the other hand, is selling its Ideapad S145 at Rs 33,990 (usual price Rs 48,690). At this price you get a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel 8th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and Windows 10 OS. There’s also 256GB SSD storage onboard. In addition, you get Dolby Audio powered speakers, 180-degree rotational design and 35-watt hour battery.

For those who want a more powerful laptop, probably a gaming laptop, you can get Lenovo Legion Y540 at Rs 60,990 during the Amazon Great India Sale. The laptop usually costs Rs 97,890. The usual price of the device is Rs 97,890. Some key specifications of the laptop include 15.6-inch FHD screen with 60Hz refresh rate, Intel 9th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

If you don’t want a Lenovo-branded gaming laptop, Asus is offering its TUF Gaming FX505DT at Rs 51,990, the usual price tag of which is Rs 76,990. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch FHD screen, AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card and 512GB SSD drive.

For non-gamers, the Asus VivoBook 15 with Intel 8th-gen Core i3 processor, 15.6-inch FHD screen and 256GB SSD onboard at Rs 34,378. The laptop usually costs Rs 44,900. The Windows 10 laptop has integrated graphics and 37watt hours battery.

Finally, Dell is offering its Gaming G3 laptop at Rs 56,990, which is down from the usual price tag of Rs 79,745. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD screen, Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Windows 10 laptop also has a 4GB Nvidia 1050 Ti graphic card.

Non-gamers have the option to buy the Dell Vostro 3581, which is available at Rs 33,200. The laptop that usually costs Rs 43,526 on Amazon, includes a 15.6-inch HD screen, Intel 7th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD in addition to 120GB SSD. There’s also a 4.90 watt hours worth of battery powering the laptop.

