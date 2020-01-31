Here are top five apps to make you more productive

tech

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:10 IST

Smartphones and productivity go hand-in-hand. They connect us to the internet and make functioning seamless. A productivity app is any piece of software that allows one to get more work done in less time. There are quite a few apps on smartphones to facilitate productivity.

Google Drive

Google drive offers Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides along with cloud storage. The app comes with a standalone PDF reader along with Google Keep notes to jot down pointers. Users get 15GB free space but one needs to pay for more storage.

IFTTT

One of the more interesting apps on smartphones, it helps connect all apps, services and devices with each other. The apps can then be controlled through voice commands. IFTTT takes any task and makes phones do it autonomously. Twitter, Telegram, Google Drive, Twitch, Weather Underground, Dropbox, Slack, and devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa work with IFTTT.

Calendar

The app adds events from Gmail, including flight, hotel, restaurant, and reservations automatically, then creates reminders and to-do lists for events. One can add personal goals which the calendar will schedule them accordingly. With Calendar, one can choose a time and book a meeting directly from the app. Overbooking is not a possibility as the Calendar automatically tells you if it is not possible.

Slack

A communication app that neatly organises every conversation in a searchable manner, it is available on any device and can be accessed by a team while working on a desk or while on the go. The best part about Slack is, unlike email, it is not cumbersome and team members can enter or leave a conversation as needed. One can also share documents, video chats and GIFs.

Forest: Stay focused

This app urges you to make less use of smartphones. Forest grows a tree that dies every time one uses a phone. A user can collect various trees as she progresses through a little game and is one of the more used digital wellbeing apps out there.